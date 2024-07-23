Katy Perry rocks sheer white dress as she parties with fans at album party — and even kisses one!

Katy Perry is traveling all over the world in the run-up to the release of her comeback album 143, and now she's taking over the party capital of Barcelona!

The singer, 39, recently appeared at a club in the Spanish city for a surprise celebration with fans, playing some of her new music and teasing her upcoming record while dancing to crowd favorites.

Watch Katy dance with her excited fans, crowd surf, serve them shots, sing some of her new music, and even kiss one in the middle of a club banger in the clip below…

Katy Perry parties with fans in Barcelona

"Gracias, Barcelona," she captioned the video of herself, soundtracked by the new track she's teasing, "Lifetimes," and the fan she kissed through the glass commented as well: "I'm the boy you kissed, I LOVE YOU."

She shared another set of photos on Instagram soon after, including some of her navigating her revealing outfit and serving more shots to clubgoers, and captioned it: "Last day of Pride in Barcelona, first day of the rest of our Lifetimes."

Her excited fans commented: "When are we getting this song sis??? I'm obsessed!!!" and: "The best pride surprise ever," as well as: "QUEEN OF QUEENS! Goddess of Barcelona gays." She also told fans there that she was filming a music video in Barcelona.

For her appearance, the pop star wore a white lace sheer dress with floral stitching, a blue corset detail, frayed and frilled hems and shoulders with a deep neckline, and an asymmetrical slit.

MORE: Katy Perry shares very rare photo of daughter Daisy, 3, and how she's inheriting her mom's natural blonde locks

She accessorized with her brunette hair styled into loose waves, a pair of sunglasses, and pointed toe stiletto heels in metallic gold, plus a light blue skirt underneath the dress.

© Instagram The star has been spending time in Europe vacationing with family and promoting her new record

LATEST CELEBRITY VIDEOS

"Lifetimes" is believed by many to be the upcoming second single from Katy's upcoming sixth studio album, the long-awaited follow-up to 2020's Smile, and will continue on from the release of "Woman's World" as the record's lead single.

MORE: Katy Perry enjoys romantic holiday in St. Tropez with Orlando Bloom and lookalike daughter Daisy

While "Woman's World" quickly became a top trend on social media and started off with strong streaming and sales numbers, it received mixed reception from fans and critics alike, some of whom also pointed out the irony of writing a feminist anthem with a host of male writers, include the infamous Dr. Luke.

© Instagram "Woman's World" was released as the first single from the upcoming 143

Katy hasn't directly spoken out about the criticism for the song, but has frequently thanked her fans for supporting the new track, and also pointed out that the accompanying music video, which also stars Trisha Paytas and received mixed responses as well, was presented as "satire" of the male gaze.

MORE: Katy Perry makes racy confession about Orlando Bloom and their relationship

The album is titled after old school pager and text lingo, which translates to "I Love You" and is a phrase Katy has often used on social media. The "Dark Horse" singer has promised that the new album will be a predominantly dance-pop record.

© Instagram Fans believe "Lifetimes" will be the next single off the record

She teased "Lifetimes" during an earlier interview with Zane Lowe, alongside another track titled "Gorgeous," although it is yet to be confirmed whether either will officially receive single treatment or will be relegated to promotional tracks/album cuts.