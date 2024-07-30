Keith Urban sports long blond hair with striking resemblance to daughter Sunday in must-see throwback

Keith Urban went on a trip down memory lane at the start of the week, as the country star went through his childhood photo albums, much to the delight of fans!

The award-winning singer took to Instagram to share a picture of himself as a little boy, sporting long blond hair, and wearing a patterned shirt tucked into a pair of jeans.

In his hand, a young Keith clutched onto a guitar that was nearly as big as him. What's more, the dad-of-two looked remarkably like his oldest daughter Sunday Rose, 16, in the throwback, with the same face shape and eyes.

The singer is also dad to Faith Margaret, 13, and shares his two daughters with wife Nicole Kidman.

The picture was used to tease new music from the star, as Keith wrote in the caption: "If you haven't signed up for the SMS list yet, today would be a good time to do so sending everyone a sneak peek of a new song tomorrow! Link in bio & stories to join."

Keith is busy promoting his new music while in Paris, where his family are enjoying some quality time to coincide with the Olympics.

They were recently spotted at the Olympic Games, cheering on 14-year-old Australian skateboarder Chloe Covell. The family outing was a testament to their strong ties to Australia and their support for fellow Aussies.

© YouTube Nicole Kidman with daughters Sunday and Faith

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, Nicole and Sunday stepped out onto the red carpet to attend Omega’s "Her Time" event in Paris.

Both Sunday and Faith have been kept out of the spotlight during their childhoods but now that they are older, Sunday in particular is attending more and more high-profile events. She made her FROW debut just shy of her 15th birthday, as she attended Balenciaga's 53rd Couture Collection in Paris back in June. She was joined by her mom, as well as close family friend Naomi Watts and her child Kai, along with Katy Perry and Kerry Washington.

© Shutterstock Nicole with daughter Sunday in Paris

The Kidman-Urban family are used to traveling around for both Nicole and Keith's work, and Keith gave an incredible insight into his daughters' unique upbringings during his speech at Nicole's AFI Life Achievement Ceremony in May.

He said: "Our two girls, Sunny and Faith, are here tonight. And I get to see Nic being a mom. It's one of the most beautiful things. She's so loving."

© Pascal Le Segretain Nicole and Keith have been in Paris for the Olympics

Keith also told the audienced: "She loves life. I've never met anyone who loves life. She also knows the importance of expressing feelings. I wasn't raised like this so our girls are very lucky to be learning from you baby."

On their strong unit, he added: "Her and I both come from tight four member family units as well, so we try and do the same with our girls keeping a tight little unit wherever we are.

© VALERIE MACON Nicole and Keith with their family at the AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony in May

"We'll make homes on film locations all over the world from Bowen, Queensland, Australia when we were filming with Baz out there, to Marrakesh, Morocco. And wherever we are, Nic's always found ways to get our girls into schools, much to their chagrin sometimes. But her thing is, it's not just about learning, it's also social, having some friends."

As he spoke, the camera cut to Sunday and Faith, who could be seen laughing at the reference with Nicole, as they sat watching their dad's speech.