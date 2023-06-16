Keith Urban makes bold career decision for sake of Nicole Kidman and daughters

Music might be Keith Urban's passion but it doesn't come before his family.

The 'Wild Hearts' hitmaker shares two daughters, Faith, 12, and Sunday, 14, with his wife, Nicole Kidman - and he's not about to miss out on a celebration with them all.

Keith is currently raising the roof with his Las Vegas residency followed by tour dates across the US. But he'll press pause on his Sin City show for a very good reason later this month.

It appears the country music crooner has made sure Nicole and his daughters are his only audience on June 20, which just so happens to be The Undoing star's birthday.

Nicole will turn 55 with her husband and her children, hopefully, by her side. It'll be a fleeting celebration as he's back at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood the very next day.

However, June 25 also marks a special day for the couple as they ring in 17 years of marriage. Keith has also blocked that date out so perhaps a romantic date night is on the cards.

The couple are incredibly supportive of one another's careers and Nicole leaps at the opportunity to watch her hubby perform. With their girls now in the swing of summer break, the famous family may have made the temporary move to Las Vegas from Nashville to be closer to Keith.

The father of two is often forced to spend large chunks of time away from his family but he has managed to find an entertaining way to keep himself amused while out on the road.

Keith revealed that he escapes from his everyday life and finds comfort watching TV shows –none of which star his wife.Speaking to Audacy's KFROG (Riverside), the singer said that he was "obsessed" with the HBO comedy-drama series Barry starring Bill Hader, but really found solace watching Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso.

When Keith is at home with Nicole and their daughters, he revealed that they're just like anyone else. "Mornings are normal," he told Today. "We just get up and make some coffee, make breakfast, go for a walk."

When it comes to how they unwind, he said that "just being with the family," is what makes him happy. And as for the secret to their successful 16 year marriage? He says it isn't complicated. "We just really love being together," he confessed.

They both love being parents too and in the past, Nicole told Marie Claire Australia that she always wanted a big family. "I would've loved 10 kids," she said. "I love mothering, I love kids: They're quirky, funny and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way."

Nicole also revealed why she "prefers children to adults" while speaking to Glamour U.K. in 2020. "It's just fun because I just find their perspective not so heavy," she said. "It puts you in a more childlike place where you go, 'I can move through this and it can be fleeting. It doesn't have to become a massive weight.'"

