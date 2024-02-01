How Rihanna is 'fiercely protective' over 2 sons RZA and Riot Rose

Rihanna loves nothing more than being a mom, and shares two young sons, RZA and Riot Rose, with long-term partner A$SAP Rocky.

The award-winning singer rarely shares pictures of her children on social media, choosing to keep them out of the spotlight in their young years.

It's clear that the Rude Boi hitmaker prioritises her children over everything else, and will do anything to protect them.

Lucy Shrimpton, parenting expert for The Baby Show, and founder of The Sleep Nanny, opened up about Rihanna's approach to motherhood during a chat with HELLO!

She said: "From what I can see, Rihanna seems to have massively embraced becoming a mum. She’s a very proud mum and not compromising on who, successfully combining her children into her lifestyle, dressing and performing how and when she wants.

© Rihanna Rihanna loves nothing more than being a mom

"Rihanna seems to be fiercely protective. She’s like a lioness, protective of her cubs – not letting people criticise or talk about her kids.

Her partner, A$AP Rocky has talked about raising their children to be open minded and not discriminative so they’re instilling good values.

Rihanna's baby son RZA

"From what I see they seem to be best friends and work well together with their parenting style. They seem to really embrace and enjoy it. There’s a lot to be said for saying ‘now this is our life’ and these two boys are part of who we are and what we do. Rather than change who they are, they’ve integrated their kids into their values and personalities which is a true inspiration."

Lucy continued: "Rihanna has spoken about sleep before she had her babies and how it’s so important which she is 100 per cent right about.

© Raymond Hall Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share son RZA and Riot Rose

"I think it’s amazing that she’s bringing them up alongside her hugely successful career. She’s an innovative and creative businesswoman and brings this into her day to day parenting life.

"She's saying things like, 'I want this kind of style for my kids but I can’t find it so maybe I’ll design it!' She’s really making motherhood and parenting her children an exciting part of who she is."

© ASAP Rocky on Instagram Rihanna and ASAP are delighted to be parents

While not much is known about Rihanna's children, the star has given a few snippets into her life as a mom in rare interviews.

She told British Vogue: "Oh, my God, it's legendary. It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever. "You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…Because it doesn't matter."

