How Rihanna made history at Super Bowl following pregnancy announcement The Diamonds hitmaker is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky

Once again, Rihanna owns the news cycle, this time thanks to her incredible Super Bowl performance on Sunday night.

The Diamonds hitmaker not only blew millions of viewers away with her hit-packed halftime show, but used the opportunity to announce her second pregnancy to the world.

The star had yet another reason to celebrate after the show as well, thanks to a historical musical feat.

Immediately after her performance, Rihanna's Apple Music listeners worldwide jumped up a staggering 331 per cent - notably more than any of last year's Super Bowl performers, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

It was also the biggest hour in Apple Music history an hour after her halftime show, according to Apple, the new sponsor of the halftime show.

But that's not the only history Rihanna made last night. The Barbados-born singer was also the first-ever singer to perform at the Super Bowl while pregnant.

The Fenty founder - who shares a son - born in May 2022 - with A$AP - was supported by her family during the night too, with her little boy and partner in the stadium cheering her on.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy to the world at the Super Bowl halftime show

For her halftime performance, the multi-hyphenate sang some of her most popular and beloved songs from her decades-long career.

Singing from a floating stage, some of her song selections included Rude Boy, Work, We Found Love, Wild Thoughts, Kanye West's All of the Lights, Umbrella, and more.

She ended the night floating away on her personal stage while fireworks were launched behind her as she sang Diamonds; Rihanna notably cradled her belly while singing "I'm alive" on refrain.

The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit, zipped down to reveal a sculpted bra underneath, and she paired it with matching red lipstick.

The Diamonds singer broke history in several ways at the Super Bowl

The 57th Super Bowl was hosted at the Stadium Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, where the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles competed against one another.

The night was full of lots of celebrity sightings, from Rihanna's performance, to all of the commercials, and the crowd itself.

During the broadcast, of course, there were plenty of talked-about commercials: Alicia Silverstone reprised her role as Clueless' Cher Horowitz for a Rakuten commercial, Ben Affleck had his dreams come true with an ad for Dunkin' Donuts after years of viral moments with the Boston-loved brand, Steve Martin starred in a commercial for Pepsi, and Nick Jonas advocated for fellow diabetes patients in an ad for Dexcom.

