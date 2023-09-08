Yellowstone star Luke Grimes reveals plans for 2024 following season five filming drama

Yellowstone is stuck in limbo, but Luke Grimes is looking to the future. Amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, the actor has turned his attention to music, and he's already making plans for 2024. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the TV star revealed that he'll be heading to California's Country Music Festival, Stagecoach, next year.

Scheduled to perform on Saturday, April 27, the 39-year-old confirmed that he'll be joining a star-studded line-up that includes Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Willie Nelson and Charley Crockett. Confirming the news with a photo of himself on stage, Luke captioned it: "Thanks @stagecoach for having me back for round two! See you guys again in 2024!"

© Tommaso Boddi Due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, Luke Grimes is currently on hiatus from Yellowstone

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to voice their excitement. "Guess I need to come see my friend next year!!" wrote one. "To see him live is at the top of my bucket list," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Kayce! Best of luck in your singing career!! Don't forget to come back for Yellowstone!!"

While fans are eager to get their Yellowstone fix, the series remains on hold for the time being. In July, Luke told PEOPLE Magazine: "We have not [started filming the second half of season 5] because of the writers' strike. I think we would be if it weren't for that. But that takes precedence over everything. They've got to get that all sorted, and then we'll be getting after it."

The labor action is also stalling the production of the second season of the prequel series 1923 as well as the development of the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off starring Matthew McConaughey.

Further complications have also surfaced around the return of Yellowstone's lead actor, Kevin Costner. While the A-lister was expected to reprise his role as John Dutton for the second half of the fifth season, it's unclear whether he'll actually appear in the final episodes.

© Danno Nell/Paramount/Kobal/REX/S It's unclear whether Kevin Costner will return to the set to film the final episodes

The actor, who is currently navigating divorce proceedings with his wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, has suggested in court documents obtained by the MailOnline that he will not return to Yellowstone's filming location for production.

According to the publication, the legal documents – pertaining to the finer details of their divorce – state that Costner will, instead, be spending time in California with his children for the remainder of 2023.

© Getty In the past few months, there have been reports of tension between the show's creator Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner

Prior to the news, the show had already made headlines after reports surfaced of tensions between Kevin Costner and the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan.

Despite these reports, however, Luke has always spoken fondly of his time on Yellowstone. In a featurette clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, the actor teased what fans might see in the show's conclusion, and delved into why it became such a hit after its 2018 premiere.

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

"Love and family and serve your tribe, your people – that's a huge theme in the show," he began. "With Kayce, he has a hard time choosing his relationship with his father versus his relationship with his wife and son. I think it's because it all really matters and it matters to all of the characters.

"That's sort of where you get all of this really juicy drama, is that everyone is sort of fighting for their team. That's sort of where you get all of this really juicy drama, is that everyone is sort of fighting for their team."