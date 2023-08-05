Yellowstone star Luke Grimes reveals latest career venture away from show

Luke Grimes just revealed his latest venture away from Yellowstone. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Kayce Dutton actor revealed that he's recorded a brand new version of his song 'Hold On'.

Posting a black-and-white photo of himself holding a cowboy hat, the caption read: "Over the last few years there aren't many people whose music has resonated with me as much as @foyvance. He's a giant talent and a master truth-teller. I will forever be grateful that we were able to collaborate on this song. Hold On ft. Foy Vance is out now."

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to congratulate Luke on his new music. "So good! @foyvance is one of my favorites, and your stuff is phenomenal! Glad to see such a cool collaboration," wrote one.

Luke is currently on hiatus from Yellowstone

"Ah, I've literally had all your tracks on repeat for the last week. Excited for new music! Congrats from Texas" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Love love LOVE this song!"

A talented singer and actor, it's hardly surprising that Luke, 39, is working on his music right now, especially as Yellowstone is on hiatus. Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine in July, Luke revealed that part two of the fifth and final season has been delayed for the time being. "We have not [started filming the second half of season 5] because of the writers' strike," he said. "I think we would be if it weren't for that. But that takes precedence over everything. They've got to get that all sorted, and then we'll be getting after it."

The labor action is also stalling the production of the second season of the prequel series 1923 as well as the development of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey.

Once filming resumes, however, it's still unknown whether Yellowstone star Kevin Costner will return to set. Last week, in another blow to the Western series, it was reported that the 68-year-old may not be back on set to film the remainder of season five's episodes after all.

Kevin, who is currently journeying through divorce proceedings with his wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, has suggested in court documents obtained by the MailOnline that he will not return to Yellowstone's filming location for production.

Despite the ongoing delays to Yellowstone, Luke has been busier than ever promoting his new rom-com, Happiness for Beginners, as well as performing at festivals.

Speaking to USA Today prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Luke opened up about why he chose to take a break from the "dark, emotional material" of Yellowstone and get involved with a more lighthearted role.

"I've done Yellowstone for a few years with so much dark, emotional material. I mean, I get to do some juicy stuff," he said. "But I wanted to do something lighter and just experience that one time. A rom-com was always on the bucket list."

© Netflix Luke's new film Happiness for Beginners has recently landed on Netflix

Happiness for Beginners also stars The Office alum, Ellie Kemper. The official synopsis reads: "Helen (Ellie Kemper) has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Finding herself newly divorced and a little lost, Helen decides she needs a reset and signs up for the 'Adventure of a Lifetime!' The adventure is a backcountry survival course hiking the Appalachian Trail with a group of oddball strangers. From the beginning, Helen's plan to be the best hiker is tested and she finds more than just herself in the wilderness."