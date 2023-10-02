Who is Luke Grimes' stunning wife Bianca Rodrigues Grimes?

Luke Grimes, known for his role in the hit series Yellowstone and his burgeoning music career, is often in the spotlight. However, his wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, remains something of an enigma.

Tying the knot in November 2018, the couple shifted to the picturesque Montana, the scenic backdrop for Yellowstone.

While Luke, 39, is quite reserved about discussing his personal life, he isn't shy about expressing his love for Bianca, 27.

In a candid conversation with USA Today in July 2023, he remarked: "I just wanted to make it very clear. I'm a very married person and I love my wife to death. We'll be together forever."

© Instagram Luke with his stunning wife Bianca

Originally from Brazil, Bianca transitioned to the U.S. to expand her modeling horizons. Her Instagram feed is adorned with modeling photographs captured in the stunning outdoors of California and her native Brazil.

She consistently attributes these images to photographers and makeup artists, although she doesn't specifically credit any modeling agency.

© Instagram Bianca is a model

Recently, her feed has been slightly devoid of modeling snapshots. Instead, Bianca has channeled her energy into ventures outside of the modeling realm.

One clear indicator of this shift is her frequent posts showcasing her Bengal cats, Buck and Zelda, who've become mini-celebrities in their own right, boasting a dedicated Instagram account (@buckandzelda).

© Instagram Bianca is from Brazil

The pair, as described in their profile, are 'Livin’ in the meow,' and enjoy a following of nearly 300 fans.

Their content often highlights their playful antics, lounging sessions near windows with breathtaking Montana views, and their affinity for toys, as evidenced by a 2021 video of one of them playfully leaping after a toy mouse.

Away from the digital space, the couple revels in the joys of travel. They own a sleek airstream travel trailer, an indication of their wanderlust.

© Instagram Luke married Bianca in 2018

Over the years, Bianca has documented their escapades, which include visits to destinations like Taos, New Mexico, in 2021, as well as New York, Tennessee, Texas, and Nevada. When in Montana, the couple often seeks solace in "The Green O," a luxury resort Bianca lauded in 2022. Her diverse interests also see her lounging on sun-kissed beaches, sampling culinary delights at restaurants, and pursuing the adrenaline rush of rock climbing.

As Luke's musical trajectory ascends, Bianca remains his most ardent supporter. Rolling Stone reported the couple's shared love for music, with a particular affinity for country singer Colter Wall.

Fans got a glimpse of this when Bianca cheered for Wall during his debut at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, in April. Luke’s social media post from the festival, featuring the couple, carried a heartfelt caption: "To the only one that really matters."

Their shared public moments aren't restricted to music festivals. Bianca's Instagram offers glimpses of their red carpet appearances, celebratory moments, including birthdays and anniversaries, and the couple's interactions with their musical heroes.

When they met Colter Wall in July 2021, Bianca didn't hold back her admiration, praising him as "An amazing and down-to-Earth guy."