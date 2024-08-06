Gordon Ramsay leaves fans saying the same thing with new photo of sons Oscar and Jesse

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay had fans saying the same thing on Monday as he shared a new photo of his mini-me sons, Oscar and Jesse James.

In the snapshot, which was shared to Instagram, doting dad Gordon, 57, could be seen flashing a broad grin as he sweetly embraced his two sons ahead of a swimming session.

The sibling duo looked so sweet dressed in their swim gear, with Oscar, five rocking a lime green rash vest, whilst baby Jesse, whom Gordon and Tana welcomed in November, melted hearts in a royal blue wetsuit.

© Instagram Gordon enjoyed a sweet moment with sons Oscar and Jesse

Gordon, meanwhile, eschewed his kitchen uniform for a smart sports top in grey and a pair of dark shorts.

"We're all ready for a swim!!" Gordon wrote in his caption.

Gordon's fans and friends were quick to highlight their uncanny resemblance, with one writing in the comments section: "Fabulous picture! They look so similar," while a second remarked: "Wow triplets!! Super cute" and a third remarked: "The resemblance is uncanny."

© Instagram Gordon and Tana welcomed Jesse in November last year

Swimming has taken centre stage for the Ramsay family in recent weeks in light of Adam Peaty's Olympic Games campaign in Paris. Gordon's daughter, Holly, has been cheering on her Olympic beau at numerous events including the 4x100m medley relay and the 100m breaststroke in which he clinched a silver medal.

Holly, 24, looked every inch the proud girlfriend following his success in the pool and was quick to congratulate her beau with a passionate kiss. At the time, she penned a gushing tribute which in part read: "What you have accomplished is truly incredible. I am totally in awe of you and your faith.

"To think that when we first met 15 months ago, you weren't in the pool. Watching you get back into the water and fall in love with your gift again has been the most inspiring journey."

© Getty Images Adam shared an emotional moment with his son George and his girlfriend Holly

Aside from Oscar, Jesse and Holly, Gordon and Tana, 49, also share Megan, 25, Jack, 24 and Matilda, 22.

© Getty Images Gordon and Tana wed in 1996

Gordon and Tana, who tied the knot in 1996, appear to have ruled out the possibility of expanding their clan, however.

During an interview with People magazine, the TV star shared: "This morning, Oscar said, 'Wouldn't it be nice if Jesse and I had a little sister?' And I spat my Cheerios out. So yeah, I had to get up from the table and walk away."