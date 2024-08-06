Strictly Come Dancing's official 2024 celebrity line-up: from first blind contestant to 80s rock star

It's that time of year again! The BBC is slowly starting to reveal which famous faces will be taking part in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing – and we can't wait to see these stars strut their stuff on the dance floor.
Last year's series saw Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach and her pro partner Vito Coppola crowned winners after 13 weeks of tough competition. But who will be waltzing their way onto our screens this autumn? Keep reading to find out which celebrities are hoping to lift the coveted glitterball trophy this year.
Chris McCausland
Comedian Chris McCausland is set to make history in the upcoming series as the show's first blind contestant. The 47-year-old, who fans will recognise for his appearances on Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You? and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, said he's "massively apprehensive" about taking part after announcing the news on ITV's This Morning.
"If anybody out there is thinking - How the hell is he going to do that? - then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing," he said in a statement. "I don't dance, I haven't danced, I can't dance, I can't see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Ok don't answer that...!"
JB Gill
Having won the Strictly Christmas special back in 2012, JLS star JB Gill is returning to the ballroom in the hopes of lifting the trophy once more. The musician was previously partnered with former pro Ola Jordan and won the judges over with his incredible jive.
On joining the 2024 line-up, JB said: "I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and LOVED it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me. I’m raring to go and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys. From muddy wellies on the fields of my farm to sequins and Glitterballs - I’m here to embrace it all!"
Wynne Evans
Welsh opera star Wynne Evans will be swapping the microphone for the dance floor in the upcoming show. The 52-year-old, who is perhaps best recognised for starring in the Go.compare insurance adverts, has had two number one classical music albums and been a principal at most of the major opera houses around the globe during his singing career.
On signing up for the show, Wynne said: "I am honestly still pinching myself, a portly balding opera singer, me, taking part in Strictly Come Dancing?! I’m not entirely sure how I'll get along, if all else fails I'll just have to learn the art of distraction. What I do know is I will give it my all and aim to make Wales proud.
"I'm definitely going to try and combine my love of Opera into one of my routines. Plus, after winning Celebrity MasterChef last year, maybe the route to the judges' hearts will be through their stomachs!"
Dr Punam Krishan
Dr Punam Krishan will be a familiar face to viewers thanks to her regular appearances on Morning Live and BBC Radio Scotland, where she reports on the latest health news. The doctor, who is also a children's author, said she's "overjoyed" to be taking part in the show.
"This still doesn't feel real, I am overjoyed to be a contestant on this year's show," said the broadcaster. "I have watched Strictly every year with my family and it feels extra special that it’s the 20th year, I can't believe I will be the one getting Strictly-fied now.
"This is so out of my comfort zone, but I’m up for the journey and will give it my absolute all," she added.
Toyah Willcox
Singer and actress Toyah Willcox is no stranger to performing for large crowds, having recently taken to the stage at Glastonbury Festival this year, where she performed some of her hit singles, 'It's A Mystery' and 'I Want to Be Free'.
The 66-year-old, who has amassed 13 top 40 singles and appeared in over 20 feature films during her 50-year career, is ready for the "wild and wonderful ride" of Strictly.
"Wow Strictly Come Dancing, can you believe it!" she said in a statement. "This is going to be a wild and wonderful ride, and I'm here for every sparkly second. I’m used to performing for big crowds but this is completely fresh for me, how I will do, it’s a mystery… I just want to get cracking and learn some dance routines now!"
