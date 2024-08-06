Strictly Come Dancing's official 2024 celebrity line-up: from first blind contestant to 80s rock star

Welsh opera star Wynne Evans will be swapping the microphone for the dance floor in the upcoming show. The 52-year-old, who is perhaps best recognised for starring in the Go.compare insurance adverts, has had two number one classical music albums and been a principal at most of the major opera houses around the globe during his singing career.

On signing up for the show, Wynne said: "I am honestly still pinching myself, a portly balding opera singer, me, taking part in Strictly Come Dancing?! I’m not entirely sure how I'll get along, if all else fails I'll just have to learn the art of distraction. What I do know is I will give it my all and aim to make Wales proud.

"I'm definitely going to try and combine my love of Opera into one of my routines. Plus, after winning Celebrity MasterChef last year, maybe the route to the judges' hearts will be through their stomachs!"