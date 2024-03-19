Who is Kristen Wiig's husband? Meet Avi Rothman and their twins

When Kristen Wiig isn't having fans keel over with laughter thanks to her appearances on Saturday Night Live, Bridesmaids, and Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar, among others, off the screen, it's her husband and her kids she's making laugh.

The Palm Royale actress, 50, is married to Avi Rothman, 51, and the pair share twins together, a girl and a boy, who they welcomed via surrogate in 2020.

Below, get to know all about the beloved comedian's husband, their family life and kids.

Who is Kristen Wiig's husband?

Like Kristen, Avi also works as both an actor and comedian, as well as a writer and producer. He trained at famed Los Angeles improvisational and sketch comedy troupe and school The Groundlings – as did his now wife – and made his feature film debut in the 2009 comedy The Slammin' Salmon.

Among other film credits such as Silver Lake (2018), The Blackout (2019), and Swim to Steven (2020), he has also appeared in two movies starring Kristen, Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), and Barb & Star (2021), which she co-wrote.

© Getty Avi in 2010

Relationship timeline

Kristen and Avi started dating around 2016, and were confirmed to be engaged in August of 2020.

MORE: Kristen Wiig's lockdown parenting confession about twins is so relatable

Though they never shared details of their nuptials, she seemingly confirmed they had tied the knot during a February 2021 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, when she said: "I'm very lucky about having these two babies and my husband. It's changed my life."

Kristen and Avi's kids

In June 2020, it was revealed that the couple welcomed their first kids together, twins, in January of that year, after several years of trying to conceive through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

MORE: See inside Kristen Wiig's historic new Californian home

Kristen opened up about her difficult journey to motherhood, and deciding to use a surrogate, to In Style later that year. "We've been together for about five years, and three of them were spent in an [in vitro fertilization] haze," she said at the time, adding: "Emotionally, spiritually and medically, it was probably the most difficult time in my life. I wasn't myself."

Though her twins' names hadn't been previously disclosed, the "special thanks" portion of the credits to Barb & Star seem to reveal them; one line gives thanks to: "Avi, Luna & Shiloh."

© Getty Kristen and The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti

Kristen's dating history

Kristen was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove (Obliterated, Better Call Saul) from 2005 to 2009.

From 2011 to 2013, she dated The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti, who had previously dated Drew Barrymore from 2002 to 2007.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.