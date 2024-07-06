Kyra Sedgwick had her fans doing a double-take when she shared a gorgeous throwback photo on Friday – and she looked almost unrecognizable.

The 58-year-old shared a photo of herself taken in the 80s and her followers fell in love with his wild head of natural curls.

Kyra still sports curly hair today, but in the throwback, they looked more like ringlets and fell just below her jawline.

Sitting in a boat wearing a white sleeveless top with a black dog beside her, the actress appeared fresh-faced as she coyly gazed into the camera.

Captioning the post, Kyra joked: "Summer in the 80s…there was significantly more hair back then. #hairanoid."

Her tighter curls went down a storm with her followers, with one responding: "Beautiful hair, beautiful you."

A second said: "You're as beautiful as today." A third added: "You have beautiful hair. It's amazing!"

Kyra – who is married to Kevin Bacon – has come a long way since that photo was taken and is now a mom to daughter Sosie, 32, and son Travis, 35.

She recently spoke of how "hard" she found it to adjust to her children becoming adults during an appearance on the Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna.

Speaking about children, Kyra was asked how she handled the changes in the dynamic that come with kids growing up.

"It's so hard, it's such a hard transition because you go from being able to fix everything to totally not being able to fix everything," she shared.

"You go from, 'I have the right to tell you what to do' to 'I definitely don't have the right to tell you what to do,'" she added, noting how she and Kevin adapted into the "loving suggestions" method over time.

"It is definitely a constant like… 'I'm going to go into the dance, I'm going to step out of the dance,'" she continued, and said that as the kids grow up, you "have to take your cues from them" instead.

She added: "I have no secrets except that you try to figure it out one day at a time and hope that they still want to hang out with you."

Kyra also admitted that she and Kevin were a "united front" when it came to parenting Travis and Sosie.

She explained: "I don't think we planned it, I just think that we are similar in that way, like, 'This is important this is less important.'

"I really don't think we ever thought something very differently about the way to parent the kids, but also to discipline them or not discipline them."

Travis and Sosie have followed their parents into the limelight, with the former a musician and the latter an actress.