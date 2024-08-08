James Martin and new girlfriend enjoy romantic French vacation – photo

James Martin and new girlfriend Kim Johnson have enjoyed a romantic trip to France, but not to watch the Olympic Games.

The duo visited a quiet B&B, Le Jardin de Rose, which is located in the Romagne region of France. Although the pair haven't shared photos from their beautiful holiday, the owners of the establishment shared a loved-up picture of the pair as they posed on the premises.

WATCH: All you need to know about James Martin

James looked incredibly dapper for the photo, in a blue denim shirt and a pair of shorts, while his love posed in a striking floral mini dress.

The duo posed behind a gate that bore the name of the B&B, a black Labrador and the couple's silver mobile home. Another photo saw James posing with the owners.

© Facebook James and Kim holidayed in France

Min and Barry, who own the joint, shared on their Facebook: "Le Jardin de Rose may only be a very small quiet side in semi rural France but we have fabulous guests. Thank you James Martin."

James and Kim went public with their relationship in March, shortly after the chef confirmed that he had split with long-term girlfriend Louise Davis back in December.

© Getty James and Louise dated for 12 years before splitting

Although James and Louise had dated for 12 years, the couple were open with their plans to never marry or start a family. Speaking to the Sunday People in 2019, James explained: "No, it [marriage] doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really.

"I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock James has been open about not wanting to get married

Before dating Louise, James had been in a long-term relationship with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, who is 12 years his senior. The pair met when James was 29 when he catered for a party she was hosting.

Recounting their split, James previously wrote in the Mail: "To walk away from someone you love and who loves you that much is hard. Maybe it was the daftest thing I have done in my life, but it was probably the most sensible, too. In the end I think it was for the best, not just for Barbara and me but also for her children."

© Graham Stone/Shutterstock James and Kim went public with their relationship in March

Kim was previously married to businessman Arun Nayar, the ex-husband of model Elizabeth Hurley, however the pair called quits on their marriage in 2017 after a year.

READ: James Martin reveals towering fire at seven-bedroom home after cooking 'disaster'

READ: James Martin addresses cancer battle in rare update

