James Martin's dating history: From Barbara Broccoli to Louise Davies

James Martin has split from his long-term girlfriend, Louise Davies. After 12 years together, a spokesperson for the chef confirmed that they parted ways in December 2023, but have remained friends. More recently, the 51-year-old was spotted in Mayfair alongside personal trainer Kim Johnson, sparking romance rumours. HELLO! has reached out to James's representatives for comment.

As a regular fixture on our screens, the TV star's personal life has become a point of interest for fans over the years, and he's previously opened up about some of his high-profile relationships, most notably in his 2009 autobiography, Driven. Here's what we know…

James Martin's dating history

Louise Davies

James met TV producer Louise Davies on the set of Who Wants To Be A Celebrity Millionaire in 2011. The pair – who were together for 12 years – were unconcerned with marriage. Speaking to the Sunday People in 2018, James explained: "No, it [marriage] doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really.

© Nick Harvey James met Louise Davies in 2011

"I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks."

During their relationship, James and Louisa moved in together, residing in Hampshire.

In an interview with Prima back in April 2020, the chef confessed that his dedication to work had outweighed his desire to take the "conventional" route.

"The biggest low of my career is that I've given up everything for it," he said. "I look at my mates and they're all married with kids, and that's not the case for me because I've been so focused on work."

© Danny Martindale The former couple lived together in Hampshire

Nonetheless, James admitted he would still pick the same path if he got to do it all over again. "The level of commitment it requires and the choices you have to make have a huge impact," he added.

"But would I do the same thing again? Probably, because it's made me who I am. And why does everybody have to follow the norm anyway?"

While James and Louise decided to go their separate ways in December, the star's representatives confirmed that they're on good terms.

Barbara Broccoli

James had a headline-hitting romance with James Bond producer, Barbara Broccoli, who is 12 years his senior. Together for four and a half years, the pair met in 2001 when Barbara paid £18,000 to have James cook for her as part of a charity auction. Their relationship attracted significant media attention, with publications noting their age gap.

© Getty James had a four-and-a-half year relationship with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli

In his autobiography, Driven, James noted that he and Barbara "clicked" instantly. Towards the end of their relationship, however, he realised there would always be an "imbalance" between them.

Writing for the Daily Mail in October 2008, James recalled the moment Barbara offered to buy him a £180,000 Aston Martin. "It wasn't as if it was my birthday or Christmas – it was just a spur of the moment thought," he explained. "It was a defining moment in our relationship. Deep down, I knew there was always going to be an imbalance."

© Getty The chef said he and Barbara "clicked" immediately

He continued: "When we went to functions I felt uncomfortable when people looked at me, this nobody, and probably thought, 'He's with her for the money.'"

"Barbara was the first real love of my life," James declared. "I still think the world of her and always will. To walk away from someone you love and who loves you that much is hard. Maybe it was the daftest thing I have done in my life but it was probably the most sensible, too. In the end, I think it was for the best, not just for Barbara and me but also for her children."

Sally Kettle

Following his split from Barbara Broccoli, James was linked to former Miss England, Sally Kettle. However, little is known about their relationship.