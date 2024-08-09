Selena Gomez sparks engagement rumors with boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have sent the internet into a frenzy today after the actress posted a social media snap that seems to hint at wedding bells for the lovebirds.

Selena took to her Instagram story on Thursday to post a sweet picture of her and Benny getting ready for a night out; Selena donned a champagne sparkly dress with matching heels, while Benny wore his signature bright pants with a white tank top, sans shoes.

It wasn't the bathroom snap itself that had people speculating, but a strategically placed pink heart emoji over Selena's left ring finger.

The couple both recently revealed their desire to get married and possibly have kids despite only going public with their relationship in December of 2023.

Benny spoke to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show back in May about his girlfriend, sharing that "she's truly just like my best friend…we laugh all [expletive] day".

"When I look at her, I do say, I'm always just like, 'I don't know a world where it could be better than this,'" he gushed.

After the host quipped that he could see the pair getting married, Benny said, "You and me both".

Selena could only smile when asked about his comments at the Time 100 Event shortly after; she said, "He can't lie to save his life. If he's asked a question, he'll answer it."

"I just cherish every moment with him. I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon."

Just two weeks ago, the Only Murders in the Building actress called him the love of her life in a social media snap, in which her boyfriend sweetly kissed her forehead.

When the pair first went public via an Instagram post in December, they shared that they had been secretly dating for six months after knowing each other for nearly a decade.

The 36-year-old producer became friends with Selena's ex, Justin Bieber, in 2009, before the beginning of the doomed relationship that was Jelena. Interestingly, Benny has also worked with another of her ex-boyfriends, The Weeknd.

Benny went on to produce some of Selena's singles, including 'Same Old Love' in 2015; he also appeared in her music video for 'I Can't Get Enough', a collab with J Balvin and Tainy, in a teddy bear costume.

He referenced this moment in a sweet Instagram tribute for Selena's birthday, writing "i used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! i love u!", to which Selena replied in the comments, "I love you", followed by the teddy bear emoji.

With a potential engagement comes talk of potential children; luckily, Benny shares Selena's love of kids, revealing to Howard Stern, "That's my next goal [to check] on the box. I have a lot of god kids, I've got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids."

As for Selena, she told Time that after being single for five years, she planned to take matters into her own hands when it came to raising a family. "I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone," she said.