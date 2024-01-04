Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco look so loved up during basketball date night

Love is in the air for Selena Gomez and her new boyfriend, record producer Benny Blanco! The couple stepped out together on Thursday night and looked so smitten at a Lakers vs Heat game in Los Angeles.
Selena looked so stunning for her date night donning a monochrome black and white leather-look rain mack complete with a black belt. She wore her raven tresses in elegant waves and completed her look with a pair of hoop earrings.
The singer, 31, also slipped into a pair of dazzling silver pointed-toe boots. Meanwhile, Benny, age, opted for a vibrant pink puffer jacket adorned with orange flowers.
At one moment during the game, the Only Murders in the Building star snuggled into her beloved who was seldom seen without his hand on her lap. Another touching moment saw Benny kissing Selena's hand.
The pair went Instagram official on 15th December when she was captured wearing a 'B' ring on her finger as well as a snap snuggling up alongside her beau.
Selena's fans were delighted to see the insight into their idol's life, heaping the post with praise. "Happy for you Sel," one fan said, while another added: "You deserve it all." A third agreed: "Ekkkkk I’m so so happy for you. You deserve the world," with a fourth writing: "We love to see you living your best life!!"
The pair were dating for six months prior to revealing their relationship to the world. In March 2019 Selena and Benny worked together on his song “I Can't Get Enough,”.
The singer also starred in the music video and had a cute scene with her now boyfriend, who donned a teddy bear costume.