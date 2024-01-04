Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco look so loved up during basketball date night
Benny has worked with many artist including Justin Bieber, BTS, Halsey, and Addison Rae
Isabelle Casey
Isabelle Casey
Love is in the air for Selena Gomez and her new boyfriend, record producer Benny Blanco! The couple stepped out together on Thursday night and looked so smitten at a Lakers vs Heat game in Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat © Getty

Selena looked so stunning for her date night donning a monochrome black and white leather-look rain mack complete with a black belt. She wore her raven tresses in elegant waves and completed her look with a pair of hoop earrings.

The couple were affectionate with each other whilst watching the game© Getty

The singer, 31, also slipped into a pair of dazzling silver pointed-toe boots. Meanwhile, Benny, age, opted for a vibrant pink puffer jacket adorned with orange flowers.

 

The couple went public with their relationship in December 2023© Getty

At one moment during the game, the Only Murders in the Building star  snuggled into her beloved who was seldom seen without his hand on her lap. Another touching moment saw Benny kissing Selena's hand.

Benny Blanco, 35, is an American record producer© Getty

The pair went Instagram official on 15th December when she was captured wearing a 'B' ring on her finger as well as a snap snuggling up alongside her beau.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco© Getty

Selena's fans were delighted to see the insight into their idol's life, heaping the post with praise. "Happy for you Sel," one fan said, while another added: "You deserve it all." A third agreed: "Ekkkkk I’m so so happy for you. You deserve the world," with a fourth writing: "We love to see you living your best life!!"

Benny has won many awards and even lectured college classes© Getty

The pair were dating for six months prior to revealing their relationship to the world. In March 2019  Selena and Benny worked together on his song “I Can't Get Enough,”. 

The singer also starred in the music video and had a cute scene with her now boyfriend, who donned a teddy bear costume.

