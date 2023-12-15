Selena Gomez kisses Benny Blanco in intimate first photo as a couple

Selena Gomez is following in her best friend Taylor Swift's footsteps when it comes to her new relationship, openly kissing her beau, Benny Blanco.

Rather than keep her relationship under wraps, Selena took to Instagram on Thursday night to share two photos of her and fellow musician Benny Blanco. In one snap they kiss on the lips and Selena leans back into her new man, while the other sees the duo pose with a group of friends, proving they're already integrated into one another's lives.

Selena's fans were delighted to see the insight into their idol's life, heaping the post with praise. "Happy for you Sel," one fan said, while another added: "You deserve it all." A third agreed: "Ekkkkk I’m so so happy for you. You deserve the world," with a fourth writing: "We love to see you living your best life!!"

© Instagram Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco kissing

TheSingle Soon singer captioned the photos: "New York, my favorite moments w you this week," with the carousel kicking off with a photo of Selena and Taylor celebrating Taylor's 34th birthday on Wednesday with an elaborate cake.

© Instagram Selena and Taylor celebrated Taylor's 34th birthday

The snap from Taylor's birthday celebration suggests that Benny was at the party, as Selena is wearing the same outfit in a later photo with Benny – if he has Taylor's seal of approval we bet things are serious!

The carousel of photos also gave fans an insight into Benny and Selena's dynamic, with Benny showing his silly side by simply commenting a pineapple on the post, suggesting the couple already share in-jokes.

Benny has also been active on Instagram, regularly sharing cooking videos, all of which Selena 'likes' on the platform – perhaps the pair bonded over a love of food, as Selena also hosts an HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef.

© Instagram Selena with Benny and friends

Her boyfriend's social media is almost solely dedicated to cooking content, and he's been uploading food-related videos to YouTube for several years – it certainly seems like he and Selena are well-suited!

© Instagram Selena Gomez paid tribute to her new man on Instagram

Selena and Benny appear to have dived headfirst into their new relationship, with Selena even wearing a diamond ring with Benny's initial on her ring finger, but the pair have known each other for many years, even collaborating on a song together, Can't Get Enough, in 2021, which saw them film a music video leaping about on a giant bed.

