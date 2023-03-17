Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's relationship history Justin and Selena dated each other between the years 2010 and 2018

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are both A-list celebrities in their own right, but not too long ago, the couple also held status as one of America's most loved celebrity couples.

Having met as young teens with great success in the music industry, the 'Baby' and 'Hands to Myself' singers began dating when they were just 16 and 17 years old respectively. However, after a couple of years, the pair pair – who have remained not without their fair share of drama – broke up.

Justin and Selena in February 2011

This went on to start a trend in the young stars' relationship history, as they would go on to rekindle and break off their romance a couple more times before truly calling it a day after trying to make things work between them.

Join HELLO! as we look back at all the twists and turns of this turbulent celebrity relationship.

When did Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez meet?

Justin and Selena first met in 2009. The two young celebrities were introduced to each other via their managers. "His manager called my mom, who is my manager," an 18-year-old Selena told David Letterman in 2011.

Justin performing on the Today Show in 2009

After the two became friends thanks to their set up meeting, the A-list couple went on to date each other in secret until February 2011, when they went public with their relationship at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

When were Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together?

Justin and Selena appear to have first dated between the years 2010 and 2012. After they were introduced to each other in 2009, interest in whether they might be sweethearts grew following their joint appearance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve party in Las Vegas that same year. While there, the duo performed Justin's romantic song 'One Less Lonely Girl' together.

Selena and Justin perform on December 31, 2009

Speaking in 2015 about their first few years together, Justin told Complex magazine: "It was a marriage kind of thing," but suggested they were too young for the relationship to succeed. "Living with a girl, it was just too much at that age [18]. But we were so in love. Nothing else mattered. We were all about each other."

When did Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez split up?

Justin and Selena broke up for the first time in late 2012. However, their split didn't last long, as they were seen back together again at one of Justin's European concerts in April 2013.

In an interview in December 2013, almost three years after their first public display of affection at the New Year's Eve party, Justin opened up during a radio interview about his separation from the Disney channel star. "It affected us, especially when we are in front of so many people," he admitted. "It's such a public thing. It's just hard for the both of us. But you know, she's a great woman. I love her [to] this day."

Justin and Selena at a basketball game in 2012

But less than a year later in 2014, Selena took to the radio herself through On Air with Ryan Seacrest to speak about how they had split up again.

Despite their breakup, the star was clear that she and Justin still shared a special bond with each other. "With Justin I support him, [and] I think I always will," she said. "I get - I'm upset when he's upset, I'm happy when he's happy," she explained.

Justin echoed these feelings during an interview with Access Hollywood in 2015: "I'm never going to stop loving her," he said, adding: "I'm never going to stop checking in on her."

Is Justin Bieber's 'Love Yourself' about Selena?

Released in 2015, many fans have interpreted the lyrics of Justin Bieber's hit song 'Love Yourself' to be a diss track of sorts to his previous partner Selena.

Selena Gomez performing in 2015

However, the singer himself has never openly admitted this is the case. And, seeing as the song itself was originally penned by Ed Sheeran, it's quite possible it was never about the younger artist's past relationship at all.

Did Selena get back with Justin?

Following their split in 2014, the former child stars went on to begin pursuing romance with other partners. In 2015, rumors began surrounding Justin's relationship with his eventual wife, Hayley Baldwin. Meanwhile, Selena dated 'Starboy' singer The Weeknd from January 2017 to October 2017.

Selena with The Weeknd in September 2017

In that same October, following the Only Murders in the Building actress' recent split, People magazine reported that she and Justin might be back together. The pair were seen out and about enjoying bike rides and nights out in each other's company.

While nothing was ever officially confirmed by the pair, comments made by Selena to Billboard magazine in November hinted at how there might be more than just friendly reconciliation going on. "I'm 25. I'm not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life," she explained, adding: "So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away."

Justin performing in London in July 2017

But whatever it was, it wasn't to be romantically. By June 2018, the Sorry singer had restarted his relationship with Hailey again. The then 24-year-old then proposed to the model a month later while they were on holiday in the Bahamas.

In January 2020, Selena's release of the song 'Lose You to Love Me' appeared to retrospectively confirm that the couple had rekindled their relationship sometime after their split in 2014. The song's lyrics refer to her having broken up with a guy who then two months later "replaced" her, which follows the reported timeline of Justin and Selena's break up in 2018 and his later relationship with Hailey.

Justin with his wife Hailey in 2020

"It's not a hateful song; it's a song that is saying — I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that," Selena clarified in an interview on NPR. However, she added: "It was very difficult and I'm happy it's over…

"I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it's done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter," she concluded.

Who are Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dating now?

Justin Bieber legally married Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber) in 2018, although the couple kept the details of their marriage very private. In September 2019, they held a more public ceremony in South Carolina, to which they invited many celebrity guests and family.

The Biebers celebrated on Instagram

On September 13, 2022, the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary via social media, confirming they had held their official ceremony one year after their private legal one.

Hailey and Selena have regularly been the focus of speculation regarding a potential feud as a result of their associations with Justin. However, although fans are convinced shade has been thrown in both directions, the two women have only been seen to get along in public.

Hailey and Selena met at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in 2022

While Justin has moved on to married life, Selena appears to have remained single.

In November 2022, the now 30-year-old released her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, on AppleTV+. The feature length picture explored the young woman's life with a focus on her struggles with her mental health, and featured a few moments in which Selena appeared to reference her past relationship with Justin.

Selena's at the premiere of her documentary

"I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of," the actress said at one point in the documentary. But she went on to add: "But then I just moved past it. I wasn't afraid anymore.

"I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever," Selena continued, before finishing positively: "I just think that needed to happen, and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me."

