Kelly Ripa twins with lookalike daughter Lola - but fans think someone else stole the show

The Live with Kelly and Mark star and her family are celebrating the dog days of summer

Kelly Ripa and her daughter Lola Consuelos, 22, are both stunning - but when the Live with Kelly and Mark star shared a mother-daughter beach selfie it was a surprising special guest who stole the spotlight.

And no, it wasn’t Lola’s dad Mark Consuelos! In the photo shared on Instagram, Lola is cuddling family dog Lena who fans acknowledged as the real star of the show.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's children reveal their different lifestyles

“Enjoying #NationalDogDay with Lola and Lena in the dog days of summer,” reads Kelly’s caption, with the photo credited to the other fur baby in the family, Chewie.

In the snap, Lola looks gorgeous wearing a simple green tank top – “Omg Lola is so pretty. Takes after her momma,” commented one fan – and 52-year-old Kelly is equally beautiful wearing a blue printed floral beach dress and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Kelly and daughter Lola, 22, celebrated National Dog Day with family pup Lena

But it’s Shih Tzu-Maltese mix Lena (and her simple id tag and dog collar) who seemed to earn the most excitement simply for being adorable.

“That puppy is cuuuuuuteeeee,” said one follower, while another wrote: “Beautiful photo and such a precious doggie!.” Another commenter also couldn’t get enough of the sweet pup, enthusing, “Aww. I love Lena so much.”

© Photo: Instagram Kelly often shares photos of her fur babies on social media. Above, a moment with Chewie the family Shih Tzu

And Chewie, who was apparently behind the lens, got a few shout-outs too. “Great photo, Chewie,” said a fan, while another joked, “Chewie knows his way around a camera. Great pic!!!”

© Instagram An exciting summer: Lola graduated from NYU in May

As one of Kelly’s followers put it, “It’s a blessing to spend these dog days of summer with our Fur babies!! They bring us so much comfort and joy.”

With palm trees and the ceiling of a beach hut as the backdrop, Kelly and Lola are apparently having fun in the sun after an exciting year.

Aspiring musician Lola graduated from New York University in May, and her proud mom and dad were on hand to celebrate. The young talent studied music and production at NYU, following in the artistic footsteps of her older brother Michael, 25, who studied filmmaking and graduated in 2022.

© Getty Lola is an aspiring musician, following her parents Kelly and Mark into show biz

While she’s one of TV’s most popular personalities, Kelly joked to Purist that she dream’s of another job, being Lola’s 'momager'.

"Every parent tapes their own kid. But when Lola would sing, all parents would videotape her. I kept thinking, maybe she's really good. My frustration? I'm dying to be her momager, but she keeps me at arm's length," she said. Lola’s response, she added, is: "Mom, just stay out of it."