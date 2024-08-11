Matt Baker inundated with support after sharing heartbreaking loss of beloved pet

Matt Baker received an inundation of supportive messages on Sunday after he announced the sad passing of his beloved Labrador, Annie.



The Countryfile presenter, 46, shared his heartbreaking news in a touching post alongside which he shared a montage of snapshots highlighting Annie's most memorable moments.

In an emotional message, Matt revealed: "Sad to say we've said our goodbyes to Annie, our beautiful Lab. She helped me and Nicola raise our kids and we owe her so much - just pleased we were all with her at home."

He continued: "I'm sure you'll agree the reason we all love our dogs so much is because the only time they break our hearts is when they leave us."

© Instagram Matt's furry friend was called Annie in tribute to Matt and Nicola's wedding anniversary

The star's fans and friends were quick to send messages of condolences, with one writing: "So sorry to hear that. Sending you and your family lots of love," while a second noted: "Oh Matt, sending large hugs," and a third added: "So sorry to hear this. Annie was a beautiful dog. I remember Matt talking about Annie on the very first rickshaw challenge!"

Matt and his brood welcomed Annie into their family back in 2012 following the devastating loss of their canine companion, Meg. At the time, he wrote a blog post for BBC Countryfile in which he shared the touching meaning behind their new furry friend's name.

"A few weeks later, we brought home our beautiful eight-week-old black labrador puppy and she settled in straight away," Matt explained.

© Getty Matt loves life in the country

"We called her Annie, as she was born on our wedding anniversary, and our youngest was able to pronounce her name."

Matt's family life

Matt and Nicola, who tied the knot in 2004, are proud parents to Luke, 16, and Molly, 14. The pair met at a nightclub in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire - and it was love at first sight.

During a recent appearance on ITV's Lorraine, Matt and Nicola spoke to presenter Christine Lampard about their new Channel 4 programme titled Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The pair wed in 2004

During the segment, Matt revealed: "I was a gymnast when I was a lot younger and I ended up in a 1970s reenactment group that used to tour night clubs.

"I ended up in this disco inferno and I was backflipping on stage, I used to dress up in wigs. One of the clubs that we went to was around the northeast in Cleethorpes and Nicola used to go to the nights.

© Getty Images Matt and Nicola at the UK premiere of Golden Years in 2016

"That is how we met. She never knew it was me," he continued, before sweetly adding: "I spotted her there, it was love at first sight for me." Take a look in the video below...

Since welcoming their two children, Matt and Nicola have relocated up north from Hertfordshire to the Durham hills in order to help Matt's father run their family's sheep farm - a huge transition that was well documented in their TV show, Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales.