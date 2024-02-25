Matt Baker shares exciting family news ahead of wife Nicola's major change

Matt Baker had a stressful time earlier this week, when he was rushed to hospital due to a painful ongoing condition.

He appeared in a more buoyant mood on Sunday, though, as he shared an exciting post.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter uploaded a new video that showed the star and his rarely-seen wife Nicola talking to the camera, as you can see below…

WATCH: Matt Baker shares exciting family news with rarely-seen wife Nicola

Matt captioned the clip with a supportive message for Nicola that also contained great news for his followers.

He wrote: "GIVEAWAY! To celebrate @mrsnicolabaker’s first book we have a family giveaway. Finding Hope is the first book in the Whistledown Farm Adventures and we’ve been putting little gift packs together for friends and family and this is your chance to get a signed first edition and a few goodies too!

© Getty The couple will celebrate their 20th anniversary this year

"Like and comment on this post and we’ll select one winner at random at 9am Wed 28th Feb – Good luck everyone!"

Earlier this month, the couple enjoyed a special day out when they went to see the first copies of Finding Hope be printed.

© Getty Matt and Nicola support each other in their respective careers

The father-of-two shared his immense pride in his other half as he captioned the video, writing: "I took a trip to the printers with my wife @mrsnicolabaker to see her first book in The Whistledown Farm Adventures come off the line.

"What a day. It was a wonderful behind-the-scenes tour with the finished book in her hands at the end. I'm so proud of her and what beautiful illustrations by the fantastically talented @rachaeladean - they make a brilliant team."

© Channel 4 The couple with their children, Luke and Molly

Becoming an author marks a major change for Nicola, who used to be a physiotherapist and now works hard behind the scenes at the family's farm in County Durham.

Matt's career, meanwhile, was dealt a blow towards the end of last year, when he revealed to his many fans that he wouldn't be taking part in his traditional Children in Need fundraising challenge.

© Getty Matt loves life in the country

The star admitted his "disappointment" as he shared a heartfelt clip on Instagram addressing the change. In a caption accompanying the video, the busy dad explained more – and his loyal wife Nicola left an especially supportive comment.

Matt wrote: "Hi All, for those asking about the Rickshaw Challenge… I'm sorry to say that as BBC Children in Need's programming offerings and fundraising initiatives change year by year the Rickshaw challenge isn't happening this year."

© Getty The star was also a popular Strictly contestant

The annual event saw Matt and a team of young bike riders who had previously been supported by the charity travel the UK in a rickshaw relay over five days, raising money for Children in Need and stopping at each of their home towns along the way.

Many of the Countryfile co-host's followers commented that they thought it was a "shame" the event was no longer going ahead.

© BBC Matt with his Countryfile co-stars

Matt's wife though, focused on the positive, showering her husband with praise.

The busy mum penned: "Raising more than £45 million over the years with the rickshaw and those wonderful riders is amazing… We're all really proud of you xx."