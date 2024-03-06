Matt Baker's wife Nicola shares rare public message after incredible celebration - details

Matt Baker and his wife Nicola have had a lot to celebrate recently – from his release from hospital to the addition of a sweet new family member.

This week, the couple enjoyed a momentous special occasion when they marked the launch of Nicola's first children's book, Finding Hope.

The former physiotherapist took to her Instagram Stories to thank friends and fans for their support in her major career shift following a party earlier in the week.

© Getty Matt has supported Nicola through her career change

Re-posting messages congratulating her on the achievement – and revealing a glimpse of some yummy-looking cupcakes – she tagged her fellow author Annaliese Avery who had written: "Finding Hope is glorious! Read it now!"

The new author sweetly commented: "Thanks @annaliseavery," adding a blushing emoji. At the end of February, Matt wrote a supportive message for Nicola on the social media site as he also shared exciting family news.

© BBC Matt is well known for his presenting work

And earlier in the month, the couple enjoyed a special day out when they went to see the first copies of Finding Hope be printed, as you can see below…

WATCH: Countryfile's Matt Baker celebrates exciting change with wife Nicola

The father-of-two shared his immense pride in his other half as he captioned the video, writing: "I took a trip to the printers with my wife @mrsnicolabaker to see her first book in The Whistledown Farm Adventures come off the line.

© Getty The couple will celebrate 20 years of marriage this year

"What a day. It was a wonderful behind-the-scenes tour with the finished book in her hands at the end. I'm so proud of her and what beautiful illustrations by the fantastically talented @rachaeladean - they make a brilliant team."

Becoming an author marks a major change for Nicola, who works hard at the family's farm in County Durham as well as being a doting parent to the couple's teenage children, Luke and Molly.

© Getty Matt loves life in the country

Matt's career, meanwhile, was dealt a blow towards the end of last year, when he revealed to his many fans that he wouldn't be taking part in his traditional Children in Need fundraising challenge. The star admitted his "disappointment" as he shared a heartfelt clip on Instagram addressing the change.

In a caption accompanying the video, the hard-working dad explained more – and his loyal wife Nicola left an especially supportive comment.

© Channel 4 The couple with their children, Luke and Molly

Matt wrote: "Hi All, for those asking about the Rickshaw Challenge… I'm sorry to say that as BBC Children in Need's programming offerings and fundraising initiatives change year by year the Rickshaw challenge isn't happening this year."

The annual event saw Matt and a team of young bike riders who had previously been supported by the charity travel the UK in a rickshaw relay over five days, raising money for Children in Need and stopping at each of their home towns along the way.

© Getty The star is a longtime viewer favourite

Many of the Countryfile co-host's followers commented that they thought it was a "shame" the event was no longer going ahead. Matt's wife though, focused on the positive, showering her husband with praise.

The busy mum penned: "Raising more than £45 million over the years with the rickshaw and those wonderful riders is amazing… We're all really proud of you xx."