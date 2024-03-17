Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Matt Baker shares pride in wife Nicola as she celebrates 'amazing' new achievement
Matt Baker shares pride in wife Nicola as she celebrates 'amazing' new achievement

The Countryfile star is so supportive of his other half

2 minutes ago
Matt Baker in a suit jacket and Nicola Mooney in a black coat
Diane Shipley
Senior Online Writer
Matt Baker and his wife Nicola will celebrate 20 years of marriage this year, and they are clearly as close as ever, although the presenter has previously confessed that he "owes" his wife

On Sunday, the Countryfile co-host was quick to encourage his other half as she shared some wonderful news with her followers on Instagram.

Taking to the social media site, the physiotherapist-turned-author shared images of a complimentary review which she captioned: "This weekend Finding Hope was chosen as one of the Guardian's Children's Books of the month!" 

You may also like

The mum-of-two continued: "It was a lovely surprise! It's been a busy couple of weeks since the first Whistledown Farm Adventure came out and I’m so happy it's a bestseller too! Thanks to everyone who's been reading it x." 

Her loving husband commented, "Really proud of you x," which she replied to with a kiss emoji. Nicola launched her career as an author just last month, and her first book has been a huge success already. 

Nicola shared amazing news with her followers
View post on Instagram
 

It follows from an early review last year, which declared the debut Editor's Choice in The Bookseller months ahead of its release. 

Sharing a screenshot to social media, the happy author wrote: "I was Editor's Choice in The Bookseller this week! I was over the moon they picked out my children's book coming out in February next year. Thank you @_thebookseller." 

Matt Baker standing with wife Nicola
Matt and Nicola married in 2004

Fans rushed to share their excitement, including Matt, who has been hyping up his wife's career change since it was announced. At the end of February, the busy dad wrote a supportive message for Nicola on the social media site as he also shared exciting family news

And earlier in the month, the couple enjoyed a special day out when they went to see the first copies of Finding Hope be printed. 

The presenters of Countryfile: Joe Crowley, Charlotte Smith, Steve Brown, Sean Fletcher, John Craven, Anita Rani, Tom Heap, Matt Baker, Helen Skelton, Margherita Taylor, Ellie Harrison, Adam Henson,Picture shows: Joe Crowley, Charlotte Smith, Steve Brown, Sean Fletcher, John Craven, Anita Rani, Tom Heap, Matt Baker, Helen Skelton, Margherita Taylor, Ellie Harrison, Adam Henson © BBC
Matt with his Countryfile co-stars

The father-of-two shared his immense pride in his other half as he captioned the video, writing: "I took a trip to the printers with my wife @mrsnicolabaker to see her first book in The Whistledown Farm Adventures come off the line.

Matt Baker standing with wife Nicola
The couple own a farm in Durham

"What a day. It was a wonderful behind-the-scenes tour with the finished book in her hands at the end. I'm so proud of her and what beautiful illustrations by the fantastically talented @rachaeladean - they make a brilliant team." 

Becoming an author marks a major change for Nicola, who works hard at the family's farm in County Durham as well as being a doting parent to the couple's teenage children, Luke and Molly. 

Matt's career, meanwhile, was dealt a blow towards the end of last year, when he revealed to his many fans that he wouldn't be taking part in his traditional Children in Need rickshaw fundraising challenge. 

Matt loves life in the country
Matt loves life in the country

The star admitted his "disappointment" as he shared a heartfelt clip on Instagram addressing the change. In a caption accompanying the video, the hard-working dad explained more – and his loyal wife Nicola left an especially supportive comment. 

While many of the former Blue Peter star's followers commented that they thought it was a "shame" the event was no longer going ahead, Matt's wife focused on the positive, showering her husband with praise.

