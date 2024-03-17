Matt Baker shares pride in wife Nicola as she celebrates 'amazing' new achievement

Matt Baker and his wife Nicola will celebrate 20 years of marriage this year, and they are clearly as close as ever, although the presenter has previously confessed that he "owes" his wife.

On Sunday, the Countryfile co-host was quick to encourage his other half as she shared some wonderful news with her followers on Instagram.

Taking to the social media site, the physiotherapist-turned-author shared images of a complimentary review which she captioned: "This weekend Finding Hope was chosen as one of the Guardian's Children's Books of the month!"

The mum-of-two continued: "It was a lovely surprise! It's been a busy couple of weeks since the first Whistledown Farm Adventure came out and I’m so happy it's a bestseller too! Thanks to everyone who's been reading it x."

Her loving husband commented, "Really proud of you x," which she replied to with a kiss emoji. Nicola launched her career as an author just last month, and her first book has been a huge success already.

It follows from an early review last year, which declared the debut Editor's Choice in The Bookseller months ahead of its release.

Sharing a screenshot to social media, the happy author wrote: "I was Editor's Choice in The Bookseller this week! I was over the moon they picked out my children's book coming out in February next year. Thank you @_thebookseller."

Fans rushed to share their excitement, including Matt, who has been hyping up his wife's career change since it was announced. At the end of February, the busy dad wrote a supportive message for Nicola on the social media site as he also shared exciting family news.

And earlier in the month, the couple enjoyed a special day out when they went to see the first copies of Finding Hope be printed.

The father-of-two shared his immense pride in his other half as he captioned the video, writing: "I took a trip to the printers with my wife @mrsnicolabaker to see her first book in The Whistledown Farm Adventures come off the line.

"What a day. It was a wonderful behind-the-scenes tour with the finished book in her hands at the end. I'm so proud of her and what beautiful illustrations by the fantastically talented @rachaeladean - they make a brilliant team."

Becoming an author marks a major change for Nicola, who works hard at the family's farm in County Durham as well as being a doting parent to the couple's teenage children, Luke and Molly.

Matt's career, meanwhile, was dealt a blow towards the end of last year, when he revealed to his many fans that he wouldn't be taking part in his traditional Children in Need rickshaw fundraising challenge.

The star admitted his "disappointment" as he shared a heartfelt clip on Instagram addressing the change. In a caption accompanying the video, the hard-working dad explained more – and his loyal wife Nicola left an especially supportive comment.

While many of the former Blue Peter star's followers commented that they thought it was a "shame" the event was no longer going ahead, Matt's wife focused on the positive, showering her husband with praise.