Phil Foden's mini-me famous son Ronnie, 5, has more Instagram followers than the England team

Phil Foden is one of the most recognised names in the Three Lions since being named the Premier League's Player of the Season.
The Manchester City midfielder, 24, was just a child when he made his breakthrough in football, having joined the club aged four and signing his Academy scholarship aged 16.
Already a doting dad, the Stockport-born star, who shares a son and daughter with his childhood sweetheart Rebecca Cook, 22, is raising his own generation of football talent.
The couple's eldest son Ronnie, four, already has more Instagram followers than most of the England team, taking over the likes of Jordan Pickford, John Stones and Declan Rice after gaining an impressive 4 million followers on the social media app.
From his brand deals to his moments with dad on the pitch, here's everything you need to know about football's cutest mascot.
Phil Foden's mini-me famous son
Ronnie Foden is fondly known as 'El Wey' by his followers, translating to 'the dude'.
The budding football star's Instagram account is managed by his parents and features photographs of him cheering on his dad from the sidelines, as well as playing football at home.
The stylish tot is often snapped in sporty apparel, twinning with his dad as the duo rock matching outfits.
Earlier this month, Ronnie even appeared to have snapped up a designer brand deal, posing in head-to-toe BOSS and posing on holiday. "Getting ready with BOSS Kidswear," read his sponsored IG post.
Wherever possible, fans are quick to liken the sweet boy to his dad. "Ronnie is literally the mini version of his dad," reads a sweet comment on his Instagram page, as another says: "El Wey taking after his daddy!"
After becoming a father for the first time, Phil told Manchester City that he was tearful at Ronnie's birth, which he described as "life-changing."
"I was there for the birth. I walked out of the room, gave it a little tear and then went back in like nothing happened. I’m not one for crying in front of people.
"I like to be on my own, but I was there in the room, watched it happen and it was a special moment. Your life changes."
Euros 2024: get to know the Three Lions
Star players
England are the bookmakers' favourites to triumph in Germany, and with three star players like these, it's no surprise...
Harry Kane – Captain and striker
Jude Bellingham – Attacking midfielder/Forward
Phil Foden – Attacking midfielder/Forward
Highest earners
Football is renowned for astronomical player wages, and England boasts some of the games most well remunerated ballers...
Jude Bellingham is the highest earner of the Three Lions with a reported weekly salary of £343,718.58.
Harry Kane earns a reported £343,656.43 per week.
John Stones is the third highest earning player with a reported £250,000 weekly salary.
Goal threat
With a team packed with goalscorers, it would be an abject failure should they fail to make the net bulge with regularity...
Harry Kane is England's all-time top scorer with over 400 goals for club and country.
Phil Foden has enjoyed his best-ever season for Manchester City, claiming 17 goals and eight assists.
Bukayo Saka has scored 11 goals for his country and has been named England men's player of the year for the past two seasons.
High-profile WAGs
It's not just the action in the stands that enthralls at major tournaments, England's WAGs line-up also garners attention. Here are three of its most high-profile members...
Dani Dyer: Love Island winner has been in a relationship with West Ham star Jarred Bowen since 2021, and the pair welcomed twin girls in May 2023.
Iris Law: Jude's daughter (Law not Bellingham) is believed to be beau'd-up with Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Laura Celia Valk: Dutch model boasting more than half a million Instagram followers is understood to be dating Jude Bellingham.