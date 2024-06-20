Phil Foden's mini-me famous son Ronnie, 5, has more Instagram followers than the England team

Phil Foden is one of the most recognised names in the Three Lions since being named the Premier League's Player of the Season.

The Manchester City midfielder, 24, was just a child when he made his breakthrough in football, having joined the club aged four and signing his Academy scholarship aged 16.

Already a doting dad, the Stockport-born star, who shares a son and daughter with his childhood sweetheart Rebecca Cook, 22, is raising his own generation of football talent.

The Manchester City star has two children, with another on the way with his girlfriend Rebecca

The couple's eldest son Ronnie, four, already has more Instagram followers than most of the England team, taking over the likes of Jordan Pickford, John Stones and Declan Rice after gaining an impressive 4 million followers on the social media app.

From his brand deals to his moments with dad on the pitch, here's everything you need to know about football's cutest mascot.

Phil's mini-me son Ronnie could be his double Ronnie Foden is fondly known as 'El Wey' by his followers, translating to 'the dude'. The budding football star's Instagram account is managed by his parents and features photographs of him cheering on his dad from the sidelines, as well as playing football at home.

Phil often dresses his 'little dude' in matching outfits The stylish tot is often snapped in sporty apparel, twinning with his dad as the duo rock matching outfits.

View post on Instagram Earlier this month, Ronnie even appeared to have snapped up a designer brand deal, posing in head-to-toe BOSS and posing on holiday. "Getting ready with BOSS Kidswear," read his sponsored IG post.

Ronnie is his dad's biggest supporter Wherever possible, fans are quick to liken the sweet boy to his dad. "Ronnie is literally the mini version of his dad," reads a sweet comment on his Instagram page, as another says: "El Wey taking after his daddy!" After becoming a father for the first time, Phil told Manchester City that he was tearful at Ronnie's birth, which he described as "life-changing."

Ronnie posed in the England kit ahead of the Three Lions' first match in the Euros 2024 "I was there for the birth. I walked out of the room, gave it a little tear and then went back in like nothing happened. I'm not one for crying in front of people. "I like to be on my own, but I was there in the room, watched it happen and it was a special moment. Your life changes."

The mini football star loves wearing his dad's kit