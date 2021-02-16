Kelly Brook poses topless in bed with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi – fans react The couple have been together since 2015

Kelly Brook marked Valentine's Day on Sunday by sharing a sizzling picture of herself and longtime boyfriend Jeremy Parisi posing in bed without any clothes.

The black and white picture shows Kelly resting on Jeremy's shoulder with her left hand resting on his chest whilst they both look towards the camera. Her stunning diamond ring, which she has been wearing since July 2019, can be seen on her ring finger.

"My forever Valentine / ma valentine pour toujours," she captioned it, alongside a red heart emoji.

Fans were quick to react to the daring picture, with many congratulating Jeremy for having Kelly in his life. "Such a lucky man," one wrote, whilst another said: "He's so lucky."

"Luckiest man on earth," remarked a third and a fourth agreed: "He is the luckiest person in the world."

Others were certain that she was announcing her engagement with her caption and with her ring, even though the star has repeatedly denied that she and Jeremy are headed to the altar.

Kelly, 38, has been engaged four times in the past but has admitted that her next one will definitely end in marriage - and all signs point to Jeremy being the lucky groom.

The pair have been dating since 2015 and back in 2018, Kelly jokingly proposed to her model boyfriend during a holiday to Antigua.

Sadly, the French native turned her down because "it was too busy" and "it wasn't private enough".

Whilst we wait for an exciting engagement, the couple continue to delight fans with their loved-up snaps and their fun videos and pictures of their "baby", their cavapoo named Teddy.

In July last year, she announced on her Instagram: "Meet Teddy, our newest member of the family @iamteddythecavapoo." The sweet picture showed the adorable brown and white puppy looking pensive whilst lying down on top of a fluffy white pillow.