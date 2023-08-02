Martine McCutcheon reveals incredible transformation in never-ending living room – see before and after

Martine McCutcheon, 47, never shies away from revealing her interior inspiration, but she has kept her own home renovations very quiet – until now.

The former EastEnders actress revealed she had moved into her new home in June 2022 alongside her husband Jack McManus, 38, and their son Raffety. On Wednesday, Martine took to Instagram to share a video showing her living room transformation. See the huge change in the video below...

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon reveals incredible before and after of her living room transformation

The never-ending room that ran from the front to the back of the property featured bay windows and tall ceilings with a large fireplace. The grey walls had wires and plaster across them, ready for Martine to put her personal touch on the room.

Martine had prioritised flooring, adding Havwoods brown herringbone floorboards alongside large black and white tiles. "So! I've got the best of the best in to lay my beautiful floor!" she wrote as she posed next to her workmen wearing black leggings and an oversized grey jumper.

© Instagram Martine lives with her husband Jack and her son Rafferty

"After doing some research, I decided to go with the amazing @blackduckflooring I loved Ben and his teams work - Plus I heard they were just dreamy to deal with, so for me, it was a no brainier. To say I’m thrilled with the results is an understatement and I’m a fussy so and so!

"The finish is impeccable and nothing I asked for was too much trouble. After much thought, I decided to go with @havwoods flooring… I went to their showroom store and just fell in love with the quality of their wood floors and again the team couldn’t have been more gracious and helpful! Thank you guys for helping us make our house a gorgeous home!" she gushed in the caption.

© Instagram The Love Actually star shared a peek at her new garden

Martine's followers seemed equally as amazed by the before and after clips, with one writing: "Wow that looks stunning," and another adding: "Beautiful flooring."

The actress previously shared a peek inside her lush garden shortly after she moved in. "We have got our own home! I'm very excited I'm mooching in our garden," she told fans on her Instagram stories, before adding a post that read: "New beginnings, new memories to be made, new house, new garden. Feeling very excited and grateful."

© Instagram Martin moved into her new home in 2022

In the photos, Martine was a glam gardener in a black blouse featuring a pleated front and ruffled short sleeves, which she paired with some blue jeans and nude sliders. She placed a pot of white flowers in a wicker basket on her patio, which was lined with flowerbeds with purple and white blooms. In the background, her lawn was very private thanks to tall trees and thick bushes surrounding the property.

The Love Actually actress is no stranger to home renovations after tweaking her former Surrey house. The family moved to the property in 2020 and spent the lockdown period at the lovely property, but she admitted: "We still have kitchens and bathrooms from 1984 but hey ho we are getting there and I love making things look beautiful - I’ve always felt a home should be a place to feel comfort and inspiration and it’s always lovely if you can get it to reflect who you are."

DISCOVER: Stacey Dooley gives unprecedented access to family home with partner Kevin and daughter Minnie – video