Kim Kardashian shares video of rarely-seen son, Saint — and fans will be stunned

Kim Kardashian certainly made her son Saint's dreams come true, as she flew him out to the Real Madrid stadium in Spain for a special sporty moment.

Jude Bellingham signs a footbal shirt for Kim's son Saint

The mom-of-four took to Instagram to share a moment with her rarely-seen son, who loves soccer, as he kicked the ball about on the hallowed grounds with soccer star Vinicius Junior.

Kim clearly felt nostalgic about the moment, as she re-posted her friend Natalie's throwback clip of their kids playing soccer together with the caption: "OMG they were so little," following it up with the clip of them now exploring the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian shares rare moment with her sporty son Saint West

It's not everyday that eight-year-olds get to kick a soccer ball on one of the most famous stadiums in the world, and clearly Saint can thank his famous mom for the honor. But that wasn't the only special aspect of the visit, as the soccer fan reportedly walked out onto the field with the star player in the match against Valladolid.

© Diego Souto Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid CF with Saint West, son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF

Saint looked utterly thrilled to be there, especially as the world famous team beat Valladolid 3—1 in a gripping match.

© Kim Kardashian / Instagram What a pout! Jude matches Kim's pose in a selfie with fellow player David Alaba

Kim also shared a number of behind the scenes moments from the VIP experience, as acclaimed midfielder Jude Bellingham signed her son's jersey. The 43-year-old was sure to share selfies with Jude and teammate Davld Alaba to mark the occasion, as they pouted at the camera.

© Anadolu Kim Kardashian watches Saint and Vinicius

This wasn't the first time the billionaire has hung out with Jude, who starred in a SKIMS commercial where he showed off his favorite underwear from the brand. She shared a snap with the famous soccer star with the caption: "SKIMS for the win," to show their connection.

Kim's one-on-one time with her eldest son comes as her ex-husband Kanye West is in South Korea with his daughters North and Chicago. The entrepreneur revealed to Jimmy Fallon that it's become something of a tradition for her to do a soccer trip with Saint, as she loves to take her kids all over the world to engage with their interests.

© Anadolu Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid plays football with Kim Kardashian's son

"He's into soccer," she told Jimmy on The Tonight Show, adding: "Saint loves to watch it, so we travel the world."

"I've taken him to Japan; I've taken them all over. We're going to Spain to see the first Real Madrid game soon," she continued. "It's pretty nutty that I've traveled the world for my kids' interests, but it's fun."

The Kardashians star added that her younger son Psalm is also getting into soccer, while North loves art and Chicago "is just a full princess."