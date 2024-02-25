Kim Kardashian celebrates rarely-seen son Saint's special achievement with new family update

Kim Kardashian couldn't be prouder of her oldest son, eight-year-old Saint West, as he achieves new heights at such a tender age, according to her Instagram Stories.

The media mogul and reality TV star, 43, took to her Stories to share a video of her son becoming a young basketball star, as Kim revealed that he had made his All Star team.

"Saint made the All Star team," she captioned a video shared on Saturday. "They won and he played so good," she gushed.

In the clip, Saint was seen easily dribbling the ball away from his opponent and across the court, wearing his jersey emblazoned with the name "West," and at one point also scored an easy basket, with the crowd (particularly his proud mom) cheering him on.

Kim shares Saint and his younger brother Psalm, four, plus older sisters North, ten, and Chicago, six, with her ex-husband Kanye West, who celebrated a major achievement of his own with his daughter North.

The controversial rapper earned his 11th consecutive number one album on the Billboard 200 this past week with the collaborative record Vultures 1 with Ty Dolla $ign, which has received mixed reviews.

One of the singles off the album, "Talking," also featured a guest verse from none other than ten-year-old North, who is credited as a co-writer on the track, although not as an official featured artist.

With the album's debut, the song also made its entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at number 30, marking North's first ever charting track and making her one of the youngest ever artists to make the chart altogether.

Kim was just as proud of her eldest, taking to her Stories to share the news while proudly writing across it: "My baby!!!!" with heart emojis as well.

© Getty Images Both Kim and Saint are ardent basketball fans

The overall record currently belongs to French musician Jordy Lemoine (credited then as "Jordy"), who achieved a European smash hit with his song "Dur dur d'être bébé! (It's Tough to Be a Baby)" when he was just four years old.

In 1993, soon after turning five, the song charted on the Hot 100 (peaking at 58), thereby making him the youngest artist in Billboard history to have a Hot 100 hit.

© Getty Images North recently charted her first hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and Kim couldn't be prouder

Had "Talking" gone to number one, however, North would've officially become the youngest artist ever to top the chart, supplanting 13-year-old Stevie Wonder with "Fingertips Pt. 2" and 15-year-old Little Peggy March among women with "I Will Follow Him" (both achieved their records in 1963).

However, the ultimate record belongs to another famous youngin', this time being Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest, 12-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, who was featured on her father's song "Glory" released days after her birth.

© Getty Images Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy is the youngest artist in history to appear on any Billboard chart

With the recording of her first cries on the track, Blue became the youngest artist to hit any Billboard chart (the song appeared on subsidiary hip-hop charts). Seven years later, in 2019, Blue collaborated with her mom on the song "Brown Skin Girl," which won a Grammy for Best Music Video in 2020, and made Blue the youngest individually credited Grammy winner in history.

