Brooke Shields reveals her beauty secret for fuller looking brows

Hollywood actress Brooke Shields has always looked ever so stylish and after once again hitting the headlines for her starring role in new Netflix romcom Mother of the Bride, we’re on the hunt for her best beauty tips and tricks.

Now turned beauty mogul herself with a haircare brand under her belt, Brooke recently took to Instagram with Allure to share some of her favourite beauty products in her makeup routine – including this bestselling brow enhancing serum that she says is key to achieving her signature strong brows.

Created by expert beauty brand Grande Cosmetics, the GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum is formulated with a cocktail of vitamins, antioxidants and amino acids which promotes the appearance of fuller looking brows in as little as 6-8 weeks - which Brooke claims has minimised her use of added products and eyebrow pencil.

Brooke Shields is a fan of the GrandeBROW serum by Grande Cosmetics

"I like to brush my brows up a little bit with it, without having to do too much pencil. I kind of use it to sort of position my brows up - and it's a serum that helps them grow." Brooke Shields, speaking to Allure about GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum

Brooke showed her Instagram followers how she uses the serum

Not only is the GrandeBROW serum cruelty-free and paraben-free, it has also been tested by dermatologists - ensuring only the best care for your brows.

Achieving both celebrity and beauty fans alike, the new serum is a favourite amongst many. Following a consumer study of the serum, 100% of users have said they have seen fuller looking brows, with 94% agreeing that their brows were healthier and 91% saying their eyebrows appeared thicker*.

And it's so simple to use - all you need to do is apply the serum once daily along your brow's natural shape - taking special attention to more sparse or thinner areas, allowing 1-2 minutes for the product to dry after application. If it's got Brooke's seal of approval, it definitely has ours!

*Based on a 16-week consumer study with 30 subjects. Results will vary.

