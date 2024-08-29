Matt Lauer's daughter, Romy's reported hit and run — all we know

Matt Lauer's daughter, Romy, was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident in the Hamptons.

The 20-year-old crashed her car over July Fourth weekend according to Page Six, but fled the scene.

The outlet reported Romy's Jeep Wrangler collided with a fence and sign but rather than call the cops, she drove away.

However, it has since been reported that her license plate fell off in the crash allowing Southampton Town police to ID the disgraced former Today host's daughter.

Cops confirmed that Romy has now been issued with a summons for leaving the scene of an accident.

© Instagram Matt Lauer's daughter Romy is a student at the University of Miami

A source told Page Six that a call was placed to cops at 4am on July 5, from a concerned neighbor who heard a loud noise and feared someone had been hurt.

Romy took to Instagram on the Fourth of July to share snapshots of her evening dining at sushi hotspot, Kassaki, in Water Mill.

© Getty Matt was fired from NBC

Romy is the daughter of Matt and his ex-wife, Annette Roque. The exes are also parents to Jack, 23, and Thijs, 17.

The pair split after he was fired from NBC following allegations of sexual assault in the workplace.

Their divorce was finalized in 2019, two years after his alleged indiscretions were made public.

© Getty Images Matt and his three children in 2016

Annette reportedly fled New York for a time and returned to her home country of the Netherlands, but returned to the Hamptons and raised the children she shares with Matt.

Despite everything that has gone on between them, the ex-couple have successfully co-parented their kids.

Romy is a finance student at the University of Miami, and is dating Spanish tennis ace, Antonio Pratt.

© Photo: Getty Images Matt shares his children with his ex-wife

She is being represented by top attorney, Edward Burke, who also defended her dad during his legal dramas.

Matt was on a $20 million-a-year salary when he was fired from Today.

Numerous women came forward claiming he sexually harassed them.

© Photo: Getty Images Matt had been a popular member of the Today show

In a statement at the time, Matt said: "Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed."

He was also accused of raping NBC producer, Brooke Neville, which he denied, but confessed to having an affair with her.

"I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC," he apologized. 'However I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false."