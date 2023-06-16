9 best summer drinks tried and tested by the HELLO! team

From refreshing ginger beers to deliciously dry rosé, these are the drinks that the HELLO! team are loving for summer

Summer is here, and there's no better time than now to stock up on some refreshing drinks to beat the heat. Whether you're enjoying the warm weather with a family barbeque or relaxing in the garden, the HELLO! team has rounded up the alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks that you need on your radar this summer - tried and tested in the HELLO! office.

From unique flavoured gins to fruity sparkling wines, shop the best summer drinks that are guaranteed to wow the crowds...

Best drinks for summer

Sapling Raspberry & Hibiscus Vodka

Sapling's delicious raspberry vodka is 100% natural, made from fruit that would have otherwise gone to waste to create its sweet flavour. It's perfect for pairing with lemonade and fresh fruit for a ice-cold summer drinks – and Sapling plants a tree for every bottle sold.

HELLO LOVES: "Saplings Raspberry Vodka is a refreshingly smooth drink that surprisingly lacks the typical vodka taste, making it the perfect companion for summer gatherings."

Chandon Garden Spritz

If a fruity spritz is your tipple of choice, look no further than Chandon's sparkling wine with natural orange peel extract. The bitter orange taste is perfectly complemented by Chandon's famous sparkling wine, and the ready-to-drink aperitif is a summer must-have for any Aperol fans.

Louis Pommery English Sparkling Wine

The Louis Pommery sparkling wine is the first English sparkling to come from a champagne house, combining premium English grapes with the expertise of Pommery House. The fresh, elegant wine offers a unique taste that you'll want to indulge in all summer.

HELLO LOVES: "This is one hell of an impressive English fizz and is very drinkable. I would personally pop this open for a special occasion. It just screams celebration!"

Artisan Drinks Co. Pink Citrus Tonic

Great for drinking alone or mixing with your favourite gin, the Artisan Drinks Co. tonic offers flavours of fresh pink grapefruit for a refreshing zing. Packaged in 200ml cans, the tonic drinks are perfect for packing with you for a picnic in the park, or for elevating your gin cocktails.

Mijenta Blanco Tequila

Priding itself on quality over quantity, Mijenta is an artisanal tequila from the Highlands of Jalisco that is traditional and handmade. The distinct flavour makes it a must-try for any tequila lover - and the gorgeous packaging ensures that it would make a great gift.

Mirabeau Pure Provence Rosé

Wine lovers will know the feeling of sitting back with an ice-cold Rosé on a hot summer day, and Mirabeau's Pure Provence is a delicate, crisp beverage that ticks all the boxes.

Made from Syrah and Grenache grapes, the wine is grown in the heart of the picturesque Provence region in the south of France, with a fresh and floral taste of raspberries, redcurrants, and strawberries, combined with citrus and mineral note. Enjoy alone, or pair with seafood or a salad for a refreshing finish.

HELLO LOVES: "I love a Cotes de Provence Rosé, and this one from Mirabeau is 10/10. It's light, perfectly dry and so refreshing - I've already stocked up for the summer."

Jack Daniels Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels have joined forces for an iconic collaboration just in time for summer. The delicious whisky can is ready to drink and pre-mixed with its most common pairing, Coca-Cola. A great drink option for summer and all year round, you'll want to get your fridge stocked with the premium-crafted cans fast.

HELLO LOVES: "This pre-mixed can takes the fuss out of mixing your drinks while you're at a picnic. Simply crack open the can and enjoy the perfect combination of Jack Daniels and Coke without any of the faff, safe in the knowledge that you have the perfect ration of Coke to JD."

Cawston Press Sparkling Ginger Beer

Spicing up a non-alcoholic favourite, Cawston Press has nailed it with the irresistible sparkling ginger beer. Made with fiery root ginger and blended with crisp apples and pressed fruit, the zesty drink tastes just as great straight from the can as it would mixed into a summer cocktail.

Jaffa Cake Flavoured Gin

Just when you thought every flavoured gin possible had been created, say hello to Jaffa Cake flavoured gin. Distilled with oranges, fresh orange peel and cocoa powder, the delicious spirit is a delicious way to satisfy your sweet tooth. Enjoy with ice and lemonade or mix up your own Jaffa Cake Negroni that's guaranteed to impress any party guests.

HELLO LOVES: "Anyone that likes a chocolate-based cocktail will adore this Jaffa Cake gin, and the flavour is so lovely that I just add a touch of lemonade as a mixer. It would make the perfect gift for any gin lover."

