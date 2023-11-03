Tina Knowles wows fans as she fits into daughter Beyoncé's costume with just one alteration

Like mother, like daughter! Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles made an appearance on The Sherri Shepherd Show on November 2, and wore an iconic look – taken from her daughter's tour wardrobe.

Tina revealed that she wore a red jumpsuit that was worn by Beyonce during the Renaissance tour, thanking her daughter for being "so gracious" to lend her the costume, before adding that she had to add four inches to the bust.

"Had so much fun at the Sherri Shepherd show it was a Renaissance day. Beyonce was so gracious to lend me her original costume which I was very much in shock that it fit me except Tim White had to add 4 inches to the bust," she captioned the post, adding laughing emojis.

In the picture, Tina posed alongside Bria Williams and revealed that she had styled her hair to match Bey's from the tour. Fans loved the look – as did Kelly Rowland, who commented: "Go Miss Tina!!!!" alongside a heart emoji.

"Legit the best outfit from the tour! I did it for Halloween too lolol," added a follower as another fan joked: "We always knew Beyoncé got it from her Momma."

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce and mom Tina have always been close

Tina supported Beyonce on the world tour, and was spotted filming her daughters show and taking to social media with videos from the sidelines.

In August one video showed the 69-year-old dancing to the song 'Before I Let Go,' which she covered for the 2019 Homecoming: The Live Album, alongside her "two Beyinces," her niece and nephew, Beyonce's cousins Angie and Larry, who attended the Atlanta show.

It had been a family affair throughout though, with Beyonce's 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy appearing most nights as one of the dancers in the show's fourth act. But, Blue's father, the award-winning rapper Jay-Z, recently revealed that his firstborn was quite "nervous" and "frightened" ahead of the first show.

"You know she came out to 880,000 people, she's 11, so she's nervous. I know her, so I know how nervous she was, you know, I know how frightened she was. But she wanted to do it," he told Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy on stage

"She wanted to do it the first night, and we were like, okay, if this is something you want to do, you can't just go out there. You've got to work with the dancers. And I watched her work hard. She had a little ice pack thing on her back some days."

"What makes me super proud and I still get goosebumps watching her on stage, because Blue's been born into this world and life she didn't ask for," he gushed. "So she was born into scrutiny and public eye and with everyone having an opinion, even on how she keeps her hair. So for her, to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and that song is called My Power... you can't write a better script."

Jay and Bey are also parents to six-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.

