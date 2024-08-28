Simone Biles stuns in white mini dress as she poses with all 11 Olympic medals

Simone Biles really is the GOAT, there's no denying it, and she's here to prove just that with her latest photoshoot, complete with hardware that'll blind you.

The 27-year-old gymnast had a fantastic run at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, coming home with four new Olympic medals to add to her tally, and put them all on display for a new set of snaps.

Simone shared shots from a new shoot she did showcasing all 11 of her medals lined up together, obtained over the course of three Olympic Games and eight years.

She sat in a room completely draped in white, beside a large flower display, and wore a white beaded mini dress with her signature goat necklace.

And right with her were her 11 medals, a combination of two silvers, two bronzes, and a whopping seven golds, and even bit on her Olympic All-Around gold from the 2024 Games.

"6 year old me would be proud," she captioned the photos, and fans responded with praise like: "A QUEEN!!I couldn’t love this more, and you just look so FAB!!!" and: "History in a picture right here," as well as: "SIMONE baby you are a star! I'm so glad gymnasts around the world get to hear your voice and see your gymnastics."

With her run at the 2024 Games, Simone officially became the most decorated American gymnast at the Olympics, and moved into a tie for the second-most decorated female gymnast at the Olympics, only behind Larisa Latynina.

Her All-Around gold made her the first female gymnast to emerge as Olympic champion twice in the category in the 21st century, and the first (and to date, only) American gymnast to ever do so.

Simone is also the most decorated gymnast of all time thanks to her 30 World Championship medals, and is considered one of, if not the greatest gymnast of all time.

© Getty Images Simone's 2024 Olympic tally — four medals

Her gold run began at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, from which she walked home with an astounding five medals and was immediately touted as a legend.

Four of her medals were gold, as she came out on top in the individual All-Around, Vault, and Floor, and contributed massively to Team U.S.A.'s victory in the Team category as well. She also earned a bronze for the Balance Beam.

© Getty Images Simone's 2020 Olympic tally — two medals

Her run at the 2020 Games in Tokyo, however, was tragically cut short when she began suffering from the "twisties," caused in part by her struggles with her mental health and the mounting pressure of the Games.

As a result, Simone withdrew from a majority of the individual events, including the All-Around, but continued to participate in the Team rounds (with the American team winning silver) and maintained her spot in the Balance Beam finals, walking home with another bronze medal.

© Getty Images Simone's 2016 Olympic tally — five medals

Her grand comeback in Paris saw her triumph with another Team gold and her second All-Around gold, plus a gold in the Vault and a silver on Floor (just behind competitor and close friend Rebeca Andrade of Brazil).