Katie Holmes has paid tribute to Gena Rowlands following her death aged 94 on August 14.

The Dawson's Creek alum, 45, shared an emotional tribute to the late actress on Friday alongside three throwback photos of Gena over the years.

Gena passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease at her home in California, surrounded by her loved ones.

Taking to Instagram, Katie penned: "Thank you Gena Rowlands for your beautiful inspiring work that continues to give meaning and inspiration to us all. Rest in peace."

Katie isn't the only Hollywood star to have paid tribute to Gena.

Jamie Lee Curtis also took to social media to share a photo of The Notebook star alongside a heartfelt message.

She wrote: "A brilliant actress, Gena Rowlands has died. She was one of the greats and for me a guide. Certainly Donna was an homage to her. Watch A WOMAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE! Rest in the knowledge that you were admired and respected."

The Mandalorian actor Amy Sedaris shared images of Gena in various movies, including A Women Under the Influence.

She captioned them: "Rest in peace Gena Rowland. No one comes close. No one. Very sad. #spiritinthesky."

© Getty Images Gena Rowlands died aged 94 on August 14

Danny DeVito simply wrote: "Gena love," alongside a sad face and heart emoji.

Into the Wild actor Emilie Hirsch penned on X: "Rest in peace to Gena Rowlands – an incredible actress and wonderful human being. I had the pleasure of working with her when I was 15 on this film here, Wild Iris.

"I'd never met someone that age that was just so damn cool in every way. She was the best, a great teacher and example, and will be sorely missed," he added.

© Instagram Nick paid an emotional tribute to his late mom

Gena's son, Nick Cassavetes – who directed her in The Notebook – broke his silence on his mother's death on Thursday.

"One last hurrah. Love you, Mom. See you soon…" he captioned a throwback photo of him and Gena.

Nick, 65, confirmed Gena's death, saying she had peacefully died from complications of Alzheimer's after revealing in June that she had been suffering from the disease for the past five years.

© Getty Images Gena is an icon of cinema

Gena was widely recognized for her role in The Notebook where she played an older Allie who had Alzheimer's.

Speaking about his mom's diagnosis and her role in the film, Nick told Entertainment Weekly: "I got my mom to play older Allie, and we spent a lot of time talking about Alzheimer's and wanting to be authentic with it, and now, for the last five years, she's had Alzheimer's."

He continued at the time: "She's in full dementia. And it's so crazy — we lived it, she acted it, and now it's on us."

© Getty Images Gena with her late husband John Cassavetes

He added that The Notebook was still a beloved movie 20 years after its release."It's always a shock to hear that as much time has gone by as it has, but it makes sense. I'm just happy that it exists. It seems to have worked," he said. "I'm very proud of it."

Gena welcomed three children with her late husband, actor and filmmaker John Cassavetes: Nick, Alexandra "Xan," 58, and Zoe, 54, all of whom have followed their parents into acting and directing.

