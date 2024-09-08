Michael Douglas caught off guard by unexpected interruption to his suave moment on camera — watch

Michael Douglas was the star at the Deauville American Film Festival earlier this week, when he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the festival's milestone 50th anniversary.

The screen legend, who is just weeks shy from celebrating his 80th birthday, attended the French film festival in Paris earlier this week to receive the honor, but a behind-the-scenes moment captured a hilarious and relatable goof.

Watch Michael get stumped by a technical hitch and see his candid reaction to getting his suave moment cut short in the video below…

WATCH: Michael Douglas caught off guard during candid moment at Deauville American Film Festival

The Wall Street actor reflected on the big honor in a post shared on Instagram with the clip, and wrote: "Thank you Deauville American Film Festival for honoring me with the Lifetime Achievement award."

"I am so thrilled and honored to be back celebrating the 50th anniversary of this one of a kind festival!" His fans inundated him with praise and compliments, leaving responses like: "Congratulations, you're a great actor who deserves the recognition," and: "Love him more everyday…he is what stars are supposed to be like!!" as well as: "We all like that kind of humor!" in response to the elevator gaffe.

© Getty Images Michael was honored at the 50th Deauville American Film Festival

During his speech at the festival, Michael spoke warmly about the longevity of his career and his long association with Deauville, which he last attended to promote My Life with Liberace in 2013.

MORE: Michael Douglas' fans urge him to 'be careful' as he sparks concerns in new video

"55 years! You work as hard on your failures as you do on successes, but a writer writes with a pen or with a computer and a painter paints, a musician plays an instruments, with film you have an army," he told the listening crowd.

© Getty Images He was presented the award by his "Franklin" co-star Ludivine Sagnier

"I think the successes I have in my career (come from) my belief in material and not worrying about my role," Michael added. "I would rather have a small part in a good movie than a big role in a bad movie. So I really want to thank all of the wonderful talented craftsman that I've worked with over the years, my directors, my fellow actors, my producers, costume designers."

MORE: Michael Douglas talks 'crazy' time ahead in personal video from inside family home

Another point he brought up during his speech was what he described as the "slight issue of Catherine," referring to his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones. The couple actually first met at the festival in 1998, when they were both promoting their own individual projects.

© Getty Images "I think the successes I have in my career (come from) my belief in material and not worrying about my role."

Michael joked: "I had just seen three weeks before I came to the festival this movie Zorro. Mon Dieu! When I arrived supporting our film, I think it was A Perfect Murder, I look at the [catalog] and I see that Zorro is coming the next night."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' lookalike daughter Carys reflects on 'peaceful moments' as she shares new family photos

"So I ask my assistant, 'Can you find out if Catherine Zeta-Jones is coming? And is she coming alone and if I could have a drink with her.' The rest is history."

© Instagram The actor also recalled first meeting and going out with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones

The rest was history indeed. The couple officially began dating in early 1999 and tied the knot in November 2000. They've since welcomed a son, 24-year-old Dylan, and a daughter, 21-year-old Carys.