Dakota Fanning's 'very private' life and current dating situation

Dakota Fanning is just one of the well-known names making up the starry cast of Netflix's latest major release, The Perfect Couple.

The actress, 30, appears alongside other giants in the industry including Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson and many more in the juicy whodunnit. Based on the crime thriller of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand, fans have been lapping up all six episodes in one fell swoop.

Dakota seems to be on a roll with the streaming giant right now having also this year appeared in Ripley, a dark and moody remake of Patricia Highsmith's novel series and a nod to Anthony Minghella's famed 1999 version.

© Jamie McCarthy Dakota Fanning attends the "Mastermind: To Think like A Killer" premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival

The star's glittering career began all the way back in 2001 when she made her first major movie debut at age eight in I Am Sam, a role which afforded her a Screen Actor's Guild nomination – making her the youngest nominee in history.

Since then, she's gone on to appear in other notable credits including War of the Worlds, The Twilight Saga and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

But away from acting, not much is known about her personal life, including her relationships…

Dakota Fanning's ultra-private dating life

The Ripley actress doesn't open up much when it comes to her personal life, instead opting for privacy. But Dakota has mentioned dating and relationships a few times over the years.

In 2016, the 30-year-old shared how she finds dating "horrific" in an interview with Town & Country magazine. At the time, she hadn't long split up from her boyfriend, Jamie Strachan, a British model with whom she attended the Met Gala. The pair began dating in 2014 but the relationship ended after two years.

© Getty Dakota Fanning attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Ripley" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Though Dakota didn't reveal her thoughts about the break-up specifically, she said candidly: "The way I prefer to meet someone is through a friend," noting that in this instance they are "most likely not a freak."

She added: "I find dates, in general, horrific. We have to sit there and ask these questions and pretend to eat a meal, and it just feels so stiff." In the same interview, she described herself as a "very private person".

Who has Dakota Fanning dated?

Following her break-up with Jamie, it was then reported in 2018 that Dakota was dating fellow actor Henry Frye.

Similarly to her previous relationship, Dakota and Henry mostly kept out of the spotlight but they were spotted kissing and holding hands at a basketball game in February 2018.

© James Devaney Dakota Fanning and Jamie Strachan at a basketball game in 2014

However, the pair have not been photographed together in some time and it's not known if Dakota is currently dating anyone else.

More recently, while promoting Ripley in an interview with Porter, Dakota admitted that sometimes her career can get in the way of nurturing relationships with loved ones including family and friends.

© Sean Zanni Dakota Fanning and Henry Frye attend the Prada Resort 2019 fashion show on May 4, 2018 in New York City

While filming in Europe for months, Dakota admitted she felt isolated: "I like being alone and I don't mind getting acclimated to a place, but I felt really lonely in a specific way.

"I felt like I was trapped. I'm sure other people can relate… It wasn't a unique experience, but I definitely went through a rollercoaster on this."