Sophie Turner returns to social media for first time since split from Joe Jonas with plea to fans

Since announcing her split from Joe Jonas in September, Sophie Turner has stayed quiet on social media – but on Saturday, the Game of Thrones star returned to Instagram to highlight an important cause.

In a video posted to her main grid, the 27-year-old decided to shine a light on global warming and urged her followers to check out the Positive Power Plan, which is a plan developed by climate experts to make the transition to renewable energy. Watch the clip below.

WATCH: Sophie Turner returns to social media with message to fans

"Hey everyone, I have been asked to spread the word about Positive Power and on doing the research and noticing the very clear effects of global warming, it's something that I really wanted to raise awareness for," the actress began.

"So to make changes and to make a difference, we need to move over to renewable energy and let nature provide us with power and not just power, positive power. It's not impossible, the new positive power plan has it all worked out in fair and safe ways to help millions of people like you and me. All we need to do is ask for it."

© Getty Sophie shared the first post to her Instagram grid since her split from Joe Jonas

The mom-of-two continued: "So we need to let our leaders know this and that this is the future we want for ourselves, for our children and grandchildren. Yes, we've made progress but we could move a lot faster."

She concluded the video with the plea: "So please join me in asking our decision-makers in government and in industry to push for a positive power plan today and share that plan, please, with everyone you know. The more of us that ask, the more they're likely to listen."

The post comes just weeks after Sophie was spotted kissing aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in Paris after making an appearance at Stade de France to uncover the Rugby World Cup trophy.

© Getty Peregrine Pearson (left) is the heir to the fourth Viscount Cowdray

In a photo shared by The Sun, Peregrine leaned in for a kiss with the X-Men star, wrapping his arms around her and pulling the actress into him. Sophie's new flame is the heir to the fourth Viscount Cowdray and is set to inherit the Pearson empire, one of the largest education companies and book publishers in the world. Find out more about the 29-year-old here.

Sophie's video marks her first post on Instagram since announcing her separation from husband Joe Jonas.

MORE: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' family life: everything we know amid divorce

Back in September, the pair issued a joint statement on social media, revealing that their marriage was "irretrievably broken".

© Instagram Sophie and Joe shared a join statement in September

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they penned.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but truly, this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

© Getty The couple share two daughters together

Sophie and Joe share two children together: three-year-old Willa and 15-month-old Delphine.

The former couple both signed prenuptial agreements ahead of their wedding in 2019 and are said to be working through their split amicably for the sake of their young daughters.