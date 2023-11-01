Who is Peregrine Pearson? Sophie Turner caught kissing multi-millionaire amid split from Joe Jonas

They call Paris the City of Love for a reason! Sophie Turner has moved on from her breakup with her husband Joe Jonas, 34, and fallen into the arms of another man.

The British actress, 27, was spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson in the French capital on October 28 after she made an appearance at Stade de France to uncover the Rugby World Cup trophy.

In the image shared by The Sun, he took his hat off to lean in for a kiss on the lips with Sophie who he pulled in tightly during the romantic PDA.

But who is the man who has seemingly captured the Game of Thrones star's heart?

© Getty Peregrine Pearson (left) is the heir to the fourth Viscount Cowdray

Peregrine Pearson is an aristocrat

Peregrine, 29, is the heir to the fourth Viscount Cowdray and is set to inherit the Pearson empire, one of the largest education companies and book publishers in the world. Currently, he is the director of a property development company in London.

Peregrine's father, Michael, took control of running the Cowdray Park estate in West Sussex in 1995. The land includes the family's former home, Cowdray House, which boasts 22 luxury bedrooms and can be hired out as a venue.

The estate is also famous for hosting sporting events, including shooting, golf and polo matches, which the British royals have competed in.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Sophie and Joe were married for four years

How much is Peregrine Pearson's family worth?

The Pearson family have a staggering net worth of approximately $279 million, while Sophie's fortune is $12 million according to Celebrity Networth.

After their kiss, Peregrine returned to his impressive $6 million pad in Chelsea, London.

Peregrine is deemed to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Britain.

© Getty Princess Maria-Olympia and Peregrine Pearson split after three years of dating

Who is Peregrine Pearson's ex-girlfriend?

Both Sophie and Peregrine have recently gone through a break up. This summer she announced her divorce from Joe Jonas and Peregrine's romance with King Charles’s goddaughter, model Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark came to an end in September 2023.

They had been dating for three years and according to reports, the royal couple had simply grown apart.

When did Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas split?

Sophie and Joe revealed that their marriage was "irretrievably broken" in September. They share two children, three-year-old Willa and 15-month-old Delphine.

Their statement read: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

© Getty Images The former couple share two young children

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but truly, this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

They both signed prenuptial agreements before tying the knot and are said to be working through their split amicably for the sake of their young children.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.