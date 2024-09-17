Dick Strawbridge makes candid financial admission and reveals he's yet to honeymoon with wife Angel

Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge has made a candid admission about his previous financial woes and how he's yet to honeymoon with his wife Angel.

During an appearance on Kaye Adams' How To Be 60 podcast, the TV star explained how he took on an array of jobs in a bid to rebuild their savings prior to launching their wedding business at their historic chateau.

© Shutterstock Dick and Angel tied the knot in 2015

Opening up, he shared: "We were really broke for a period after our wedding when we spent everything to get to that point. I'd been working in America and didn't get enough money to add to the big pot before we spent it."

He continued: "We were broke, and I was taking on any job that came up, I was taking anything. We were doing anything we could as we sort of worked through."

© Instagram The couple live in a 19th-century chateau

Elsewhere, the father-of-four revealed how he and Angel are yet to enjoy their honeymoon. "We haven't had our honeymoon yet, we're ten years in and we haven't had a honeymoon.

"We're waiting for that, but we go away, and we get the odd day together and we have power dating, where we will go for a night away, have a lovely meal and go and visit somewhere and then we will come back."

"Or, if we're going to work in the UK, we turn it into a holiday or turn it into a date."

© Shutterstock The pair began fronting their show in 2015

Dick and Angel tied the knot in 2015 after falling in love in 2010. They opted to wed at their stunning 19th-century French property, Château de la Motte Husson, which they purchased in 2015 for £280,000 and subsequently restored.

Their restoration of the property was documented in their very own show titled Escape to the Chateau which aired on Channel 4 between 2016 and 2022.

© Instagram Their property is teeming with beautiful interiors

The couple, who are doting parents to Arthur, 11, and Dorothy, ten, appear to be relishing their life in France and don't currently have plans to return to the UK.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! in December last year, Dick said: "This is the long haul. We've had lots of people saying, 'Oh they're selling', but this is our forever home and Arthur and Dorthy know that and we plan for the future.

© Instagram Dick and Angel are doting parents to two children

"When we've been away on tours and then we come back, it's stable. We've been here for nine years. I don't think I've lived anywhere for nine years of my life in one place. But the chateau just feels permanent. And it has a permanency that is to be enjoyed," he added.

Aside from Arthur and Dorothy, Dick is also a doting father to James and Charlotte from his marriage to his first wife, Brigit. James, 40, is a chef, author and food photographer while Charlotte, 38, is a portrait photographer and contemporary artist.