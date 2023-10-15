Dick and Angel Strawbridge share major change in children ahead of leaving chateau

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are preparing to leave their French chateau in just over a week's time to return to the UK for their book launch.

In their latest newsletter, the couple revealed that they are counting down the days until the exciting trip and shared a change they've noticed in their two children, Arthur and Dorothy.

"We can't believe that in ten days time we will be in the UK celebrating the launch of our new book!" they penned. "The children have already started packing and it makes us smile just how different they are! Dorothy has packed outfits and jewellery, and Arthur has only packed his essentials: Lego!

"We have been busy making and packing the prizes and organising the games. Thanks to a team effort, we are nearly ready and very excited!"

The family are preparing to take to the stage for two "exclusive and intimate evenings" at The Bristol Hippodrome on 22 October and The London Barbican on 23 October.

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge/Instagram The family are returning to the UK for their book launch in October

Giving fans an idea of what to expect, they wrote: "As well as celebrating our new book, there will be lots of fun, games for you to play, and prizes!

"We write a lot in the book about other people who have been part of our journey, and you will be hearing from them, too! There will also be readings from the two of us and little readings from the children, and in the final part of the night, you will have the opportunity to ask us questions!"

The book launch isn't the only exciting adventure in the family's future. The Strawbridges will be returning to the UK once again next year for their tour, Forever Home (avec le nitty gritty), which will start in Angel's native Southend-On-Sea in October 2024, and end in November in Brighton, a city close to both their hearts.

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock Dick and Angel at their home Chateau De La Motte Husson

The show is described as "highly entertaining" and features "fun, games and the chance to pose your own questions".

The family will also tour the show across the pond in the US and Canada. The first show will kick off in Los Angeles in February, before continuing in Seattle, Boston, and Atlanta. Their final stop will be in Toronto.

© Channel 4 The family will leave their chateau next year to tour the UK, America and Canada

In a statement announcing the tour, the couple wrote: "We are so excited for our family adventure to the US and Canada. It's such an honour for us to finally meet fans of Escape To The Chateau across the pond, and we can’t wait to give our audience a deeper insight into our lives and who we are. We're looking forward to having lots of fun on our exciting whistle-stop tour!"

The couple's book launch comes just months after it was reported that Channel 4 had cut ties with the family.

According to Deadline, the broadcaster, which aired Escape to the Chateau from 2016 to 2022, made the decision after an independent investigation was launched into Dick and Angel's conduct on the series.

© Channel 4 Escape to the Chateau aired from 2016 to 2022

At the time of the reports, Dick and Angel shared a statement saying "there are two sides to every story" and that they were "proud" of who they are.