Dick and Angel Strawbridge spark major fan reaction with new photo of children ahead of big change

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have delighted fans with a new photo of their adorable two children, Arthur and Dorothy – and they look so grown up!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the couple shared a sweet photo of the two youngsters smiling outside the chateau before heading off to school.

WATCH: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk family life

The proud parents penned in the caption: "School photo day!! There is no mistaking they are siblings! Have a terrific Tuesday! Xxx."

Fans were quick to comment on how much the children have grown and pointed out the resemblance between Arthur and Dorothy and their parents.

© Escape to the Chateau/Instagram Arthur and Dorothy are the spitting image of their parents

One person wrote: "Mini mum and dad," while another added: "Cuties! Time goes so fast, not tiny kids anymore?"

A third person commented: "Looking great. Getting so big so quick. Where have those years gone?" while another added: "Wow aren't they big and tall now!"

Dick and Angel often share updates on their brood and clearly share a close bond with them.

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge/Instagram Dick and Angel Strawbridge with their children Arthur and Dorothy

In a previous interview with HELLO!, Angel explained that being parents "is everything" to herself and her husband. "I always plan with Arthur and Dorothy in mind," she said.

"Like most parents, we want them to have the best start in life with good values, a positive outlook and for them to see the world as a place full of adventure and opportunity."

The Strawbridges latest post comes just days before they embark on an exciting new adventure. The family will be leaving their 19th-century home in France for a few days to return to the UK for their book launch.

© Channel 4 The family are soon returning to the UK for their book launch

The exclusive event will see the reality stars take to the stage for two "intimate" evenings at The Bristol Hippodrome on 22 October and The London Barbican on 23 October.

READ: Angel Strawbridge divides family as she considers major change

FIND OUT: How much does it cost to stay at Dick and Angel Strawbridge's luxury chateau?

Giving fans an idea of what to expect in their latest newsletter, Dick and Angel wrote: "As well as celebrating our new book, there will be lots of fun, games for you to play, and prizes!

"We write a lot in the book about other people who have been part of our journey, and you will be hearing from them, too! There will also be readings from the two of us and little readings from the children, and in the final part of the night, you will have the opportunity to ask us questions!"

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock Dick and Angel Strawbridge at their home Chateau De La Motte Husson

The couple also noted a change in their two children whilst packing for the trip to the UK. "The children have already started packing and it makes us smile just how different they are!" they penned. "Dorothy has packed outfits and jewellery, and Arthur has only packed his essentials: Lego!"

The family will return to the UK again next year for their stage tour, Forever Home (avec le nitty gritty), which will kick off in Angel's hometown of Southend-On-Sea in October 2024, and end in November in Brighton.