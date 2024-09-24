Rosie Kelly's fiancé Steve shares candid glimpse into parenting life with baby daughter

Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie is currently in a baby bubble after welcoming her first child, a daughter called Billie, with her fiancé Steve.

The pair welcomed their bundle of joy back on 29 August and opted to share their joyous news on Instagram with a heartwarming photo of their tiny tot gripping Rosie's finger.

© Instagram Rosie and Steve welcomed Billie in August

"Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here – 29-08-2024," Rosie told her followers. "It feels like she's been here the whole time, and we’re not quite sure what the point of anything was before."

She continued: "I'd heard how amazing midwives are, but they are genuinely walking angels – she's been welcomed into the world with so much love already."

© Instagram Rosie and her partner Steve share one daughter together

The proud parents have since shared a handful of heartwarming updates, with doting dad Steve sharing helpful nuggets of advice on social media.

And in a sweet video re-shared by Lorraine earlier this week, Steve offered fans a glimpse inside his routine with a newborn. In an episode for his "Dad Diaries," the father-of-one gave a detailed run-down of his preferred baby products that he uses daily.

Aside from discussing the various gadgets, wipes and nappy brands they use, Steve also spoke about how the couple dress their tiny tot in a swaddle suit as part of their baby's nighttime routine.

"We have swaddle suits," Steve told his followers in part two. "This is a love to dream swaddle suit. Now this isn't going to suit every baby, but our daughter sleeps well in a swaddle suit. It's also great if you haven't got the hang of manual swaddling with a blanket or find it too much of a hassle… So yeah, this is what we're currently using for bedtime."

Rosie's fiancé filmed his update in their beautiful nursery which they'd transformed into a tranquil haven ahead of their baby's arrival. Creamy walls create calmness, while framed prints, family photos, books and plush teddies add a charming personal touch. Take a look in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Rosie's baby nursery

Lorraine's fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Fantastic advice you are giving and great to see daddy advice," while a second noted: "Doing great," and a third chimed in: "great advice."

© Instagram Lorraine shares a close bond with her daughter Rosie

While Rosie hasn't spoken at length about her parenting journey, she did share an update with her fans shortly after giving birth. At the time, she shared: "Thank you SO much for all the beautiful messages – we're so in love and very much in our Billie bubble."

Elsewhere, Rosie's mother Lorraine shared an update during a segment on Good Morning Britain.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The TV star is relishing her role as a grandmother

Opening up, Lorraine, 64, explained how she "can't stop smiling" now that her "beautiful" granddaughter Billie has entered the world. Lorraine continued: "It's amazing to see your own child having a wee baby, it's just lovely."

Reflecting on her new grandmother duties, the TV presenter said she's happy to "do absolutely anything" to support Rosie and Steve but will try her hardest not to "interfere."