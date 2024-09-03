Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie shares new update after welcoming baby girl

Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie is currently wrapped up in a baby bubble after welcoming her first child - a girl called Billie - with her fiancé Steve White.



The podcast host announced her joyous baby news on Instagram with a sweet snapshot of her tiny tot's hand which she captioned: "Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here - 29-08-2024.

© Instagram Rosie shared a precious new photo of her baby girl

"It feels like she's been here the whole time and we're not quite sure what the point of anything was before.

"I'd heard how amazing midwives are but they are genuinely walking angels - she's been welcomed into the world with so much love already."

On Monday, the 30-year-old shared a fresh update on her Instagram Stories, thanking fans for their support. Alongside a precious snapshot of herself bonding with little Billie, she gushed: "Thank you SO much for all the beautiful messages - we're so in love and very much in our Billie bubble."

Rosie was positively glowing in the picture as she cradled her newborn. The mother-of-one wore her flowing brunette locks down loose and highlighted her features with a slick of eyeliner and a touch of glossy lip gloss.

Rosie, who lives in London with her partner Steve, found out she was pregnant on New Year's Eve, "right after buying loads of alcohol and a cold-meat platter, which I then couldn't touch," she exclusively revealed to HELLO! back in May.

© Instagram Rosie shares one child with her partner Steve

By mother's intuition, Lorraine already had an inkling that something was different. "I thought she was looking a wee bit peaky, but I had no idea it was that, so it was the best possible surprise. Of course, I cried when I found out – and Rosie's dad Steve is thrilled to bits, too."

© Shutterstock Lorraine Kelly was overcome with emotion when she heard about her daughter's pregnancy news

Rosie has long been yearning to start a family with her partner. "We'd talked about it a lot and we both wanted to become parents quite young, so that our parents can be around for as much as possible," she told the publication.

Rosie and Steve's engagement

The couple got engaged during a holiday to mark Rosie's 30th birthday. Rosie made the exciting announcement on social media, writing: "There are too many lovely things going on and I'm not quite sure what to do with myself [white love heart emoji].

"Everyone always told me you'll know when it’s about to happen but I had absolutely no idea, but I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94 [pink love heart emoji].

© Instagram The couple live in north London

"The biggest thank you ever to @elizabethmacdonaldjewels for being so sneaky and helping to design the most beautiful ring [ring emoji] Going for a lie down now…"

The couple live in a stunning north London home which they've slowly been renovating in recent years. Ahead of their baby's arrival, Rosie and Steve created a stunning nursery complete with built-in storage space, warm splashes of paint and beautiful prints.