Lindsay Lohan's 'dolphin' dress is giving marine à la mode

There’s never a dull moment with Lindsay Lohan around.

From sweeping cream fur coats to towering silhouettes and sumptuous Christian Siriano pieces, the actress’ style never falls short on the flair front.

Her roles in trend-birthing films such as Mean Girls no doubt informed her present-day wardrobe, which effortlessly marries cosmopolitan charm with party-girl glamour.

However, the 38-year-old decided to shake things up in her costume corner. She was spotted on Wednesday alongside Julia Butters while filming Freakier Friday, the long-awaited sequel to the 2003 cult film Freaky Friday.

Due to be released in 2025, the sequel centres on Lindsay’s character, the daughter of Tess Coleman played by Jamie Lee Curtis, who is also set to reprise her role. The original narrative followed the mother-daughter duo, whose bodies are switched by a magical Chinese fortune cookie.

Lindsay was pictured wearing a Staud’s ‘Maren’ mini dress featuring a kitsch dolphin print hand-emblazoned across the bodice in sequins. The $895 dress came complete with a Nineties-inspired halterneck and a mini silhouette, topped off with an oceanic ombré fade in blue.

© Imaxtree JW Anderson SS23

The Parent Trap star wore her lengthy auburn hair down loose, debuting her new ‘churros hair’ for all to covet. A natural makeup blend accentuated her features, including a pale pink lip and a porcelain complexion.

A pair of white strappy heels with mesh detailing elevated the look, which paid homage to fashion’s fascination with the beloved mammals.

The past few years have seen dolphins rise to the top of the sartorial food chain. JW Anderson’s dolphin tank top became hot property among London’s fashion set. Swimwear label Oceanus followed suit, peppering hand-beaded orcas across their exquisite swimsuit offerings.

Copenhagen-based brand Ganni incorporated the marine creatures into their ready-to-wear collection, creating slouchy graphic tees punctuated with dolphin illustrations