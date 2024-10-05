Melania Trump says son Barron was 'bullied' as a child after autism claims

Melania Trump has long ensured her son Barron's privacy following four years in the White House but the former First Lady has now opened up on his teenage years, writing that accusations of autism led to bullying.

In her self-titled memoir, out on Tuesday October 8, Melania revealed the "irreparable damage" that claims made in 2016 caused to the young boy and the family.

Rosie O'Donnell was at the forefront of the allegations after she reposted a video speculating about how Barron's behavior could indicate he was on the autism spectrum; Rosie's daughter is also autistic.

Donald Trump with wife Melania Trump and son Barron Trump

"Barron's experience of being bullied both online and in real life following the incident is a clear indication of the irreparable damage caused," she wrote according to The Daily Beast and the New York Times.

"'There is nothing shameful about autism (though O'Donnell's tweet implied that there was), but Barron is not autistic."

Melania continued: 'Someone had painstakingly compiled the footage and added captions like, 'His hands are moving erratically and aren't touching each other. Then he was spotted making strange movements in his seat, typical of children with autism.'"

© Tasos Katopodis Melania Trump, Barron Trump and Donald Trump on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016

"I was appalled by such cruelty," she added.

"It was clear to me that she was not interested in raising awareness about autism. I felt that she was attacking my son because she didn't like my husband."

© Alamy Barron gestures after his father Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump introduced him during a campaign rally in Florida in 2024

The 54-year-old also calls her son a '"remarkable young man" at one point according to the publication, writing that as a young teen "Barron possesses a rare combination of intelligence, charm, and diligence," and that with "a circle of friends, a thirst for knowledge, and a range of hobbies, Barron continued to astound me with his growth and potential".

Barron, now 18 and studying at New York University's Stern School of Business, is a towering 6'7" and has stepped out from his parent's shadow in recent months after graduating from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, a $38,000 a year private coeducational college-preparatory middle and high school.

Barron moved to the Academy in 2021 after his father's Presidency came to an end; he previously studied at St Andrew's in Maryland which costs $50,000 a year.

© Getty Images Barron (third left) alongside his parents Donald and Melania Trump and two of his half-siblings, Ivanka and Eric

Barron is the only child of Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, but the former President has four other children from previous relationships.

Donald is also dad to Donald Trump Jr., 46, Ivanka Trump, 42, and Eric Trump, 40, with his late ex-wife Ivana Trump, as well as daughter Tiffany Trump, 30, with second ex-wife Marla Maples.