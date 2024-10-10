Anderson Cooper has faced many dangerous situations throughout his lengthy career as a news anchor, and reporting on Hurricane Milton was no different.

The veteran broadcaster braved the terrifying storm in Bradenton, Florida, but left viewers seriously concerned for his safety when he was hit in the face by flying debris.

During a live report for CNN, as Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane, Anderson was stunned at the shocking conditions, explaining: "There's so much rain and wind."

As he lent over to look at the water he was hit by the white object that flew by.

"Woah. That wasn't good," he confessed before agreeing it may be time to head inside.

© Getty Images Anderson's fans were concerned for his safety

Back in the studios, Kaitlin Collins addressed the situation telling viewers that "Anderson is okay," and acknowledging the influx of concern they had from fans worrying about the anchors on the ground.

Anderson's colleague, Bill Weir was in St Petersburg, and was literally swept off of the screen during his report.

Social media was flooded with comments from people urging them to get inside and to safety while the storm raged.

© Getty Images An evacuation order was in effect ahead of the Hurricane

"You know it's serious when they send Anderson Cooper into the eye of the storm," a fan wrote on X. "I thought he must have a clause in his contract that he doesn’t do this anymore.”

Another added: "'It's important for everyone to stay inside' the FEMA rep tells CNN while Anderson Cooper is fighting for his life in Florida in the split screen."

© Getty Images Hurricane Milton has been devastating

The National Hurricane Center reported Milton reached Category 5 status twice and had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph when it hit Siesta Key, Florida, near where Anderson was reporting.

More than two million people lost power as Hurricane Milton ravaged the coastline.

© Getty Anderson has faced many dangerous situations throughout his career

The powerful winds also ripped off the stadium roof of Tropicana Field, the baseball stadium of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Anderson isn't the only anchor putting himself in a dangerous situation.

Numerous meteorologists and correspondents from networks have bravely placed themselves in harms way to bring updates.

GMA's Ginger Zee received an outpouring of support from fans worried for her safety, as did Today's Dylan Dreyer, and many, many more.