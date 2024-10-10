Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Anderson Cooper's terrifying encounter in midst of Hurricane Milton caught on camera — 'That wasn't good'
Anderson Cooper arrives at the 2011 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute held at The Shrine Auditorium on December 11, 2011 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

CNN's Anderson Cooper's terrifying encounter in midst of Hurricane Milton caught on camera — That wasn't good'

The anchor is one of many correspondents braving the harsh conditions

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Anderson Cooper has faced many dangerous situations throughout his lengthy career as a news anchor, and reporting on Hurricane Milton was no different. 

The veteran broadcaster braved the terrifying storm in Bradenton, Florida, but left viewers seriously concerned for his safety when he was hit in the face by flying debris. 

During a live report for CNN, as Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane, Anderson was stunned at the shocking conditions, explaining: "There's so much rain and wind."

As he lent over to look at the water he was hit by the white object that flew by. 

"Woah. That wasn't good," he confessed before agreeing it may be time to head inside. 

Anderson Cooper at his Anderson Cooper 360 desk© Getty Images
Anderson's fans were concerned for his safety

Back in the studios, Kaitlin Collins addressed the situation telling viewers that "Anderson is okay," and acknowledging the influx of concern they had from fans worrying about the anchors on the ground. 

Anderson's colleague, Bill Weir was in St Petersburg, and was  literally swept off of the screen during his report.

Social media was flooded with comments from people urging them to get inside and to safety while the storm raged. 

A sign indicates that an evacuation order is in effect for the beach area before Hurricane Milton's arrival on October 08, 2024, in Fort Myers, Florida. People are preparing for the storm, which could be a Cat 3 when it makes landfall on Wednesday evening© Getty Images
An evacuation order was in effect ahead of the Hurricane

"You know it's serious when they send Anderson Cooper into the eye of the storm," a fan wrote on X. "I thought he must have a clause in his contract that he doesn’t do this anymore.”

Another added: "'It's important for everyone to stay inside' the FEMA rep tells CNN while Anderson Cooper is fighting for his life in Florida in the split screen."

Hurricane Milton has been devastating© Getty Images
Hurricane Milton has been devastating

The National Hurricane Center reported Milton reached Category 5 status twice  and had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph when it hit Siesta Key, Florida, near where Anderson was reporting. 

More than two million people lost power as Hurricane Milton ravaged the coastline. 

Anderson Cooper wearing a black suit© Getty
Anderson has faced many dangerous situations throughout his career

The powerful winds also ripped off the stadium roof of Tropicana Field, the baseball stadium of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Anderson isn't the only anchor putting himself in a dangerous situation.

Numerous meteorologists and correspondents from networks have bravely placed themselves in harms way to bring updates. 

GMA's Ginger Zee received an outpouring of support from fans worried for her safety, as did Today's Dylan Dreyer, and many, many more. 

