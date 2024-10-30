Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Aniston shares special detail about her dressing room in latest post
Subscribe
Jennifer Aniston shares special detail about her dressing room in latest post
Digital Cover celebrities© Michael Buckner

Jennifer Aniston shares special detail about her dressing room in latest post

The Friends actress is an avid animal lover with three pooches

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jennifer Aniston gave us a sweet glimpse into her life on Wednesday when eagle-eyed fans spotted the cutest picture in her dressing room. 

The 55-year-old posted a picture of herself with her 'I Voted' sticker to Instagram, urging her followers to vote in the upcoming US election on November 5; but all fans could see were the framed photos of her adorable pups in the background. 

Jennifer has three dogs: Clyde, Sophie, and Lord Chesterfield, whom she never fails to gush about when given the chance. They are evidently the apples of her eye, taking pride of place in her house. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeJennifer Aniston, 55, showcases incredibly toned figure in new workout reveal

In the post, Jennifer brought attention to the upcoming election and reminded her followers to go and vote. 

"Hi friends, today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY," she wrote in the caption. 

"Please remember that whoever you are and wherever you live, your voice matters. Your VOTE matters."

Jennifer's post saw an adorable photo of her dogs in the background© Instagram
Jennifer's post saw an adorable photo of her dogs in the background

"I know we don't agree on everything, and that is the beauty of this country, but GOOD LORD aren't you tired of this negativity towards each other? The intimidation and constant threats to those who do not think the same as the other?"

She continued: "Let's please end this era of fear, chaos and the attacks on our democracy- and vote for someone who will unite us and not continue to threaten to divide us."

"I very proudly voted for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. We are so lucky we get to VOTE and this election is in our hands!"

jennifer aniston living room inside bel air mansion© Instagram
The actress has three dogs; Sophie, Lord Chesterfield and Clyde

"We only have one week until Election Day so talk to your friends, your family, your neighbors and let's find our way back to each other with respect, common cause, and LOVE."

The actress has been an animal lover her whole life; she sadly lost her dog, Norman, in 2011 and Dolly in 2019. 

Speaking to People in 2022, she revealed that she would adopt every animal that needed a home if it weren't for her dogs and their own comfort. 

Photo posted by Jennifer Aniston on Instagram November 2020, pictured with her dog Lord Chesterfield, who she adopted in October of 2020.© Instagram
Jennifer adopted Lord Chesterfield in October 2020

"If I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would," she told the publication. "But I have to be very sensitive to Clyde and Sophie because it's all about whether they are going to be happy."

Jennifer took her love for her dogs one step further when she wrote a book series based on her pup Clyde, called Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life; she told fans when it was released, "I could never have imagined how much joy [Clydeo] would bring to his fans and followers."

She continued: "I could not be more thrilled to be taking Clydeo and his stories to publishing, where he will hopefully inspire children and dog lovers alike with his adorable journey to find his true passion."

The 55-year-old released a book based on her pup Clyde to raise money for rescue organizations© Instagram
The 55-year-old released a book based on her pup Clyde to raise money for rescue organizations

The book series raised money for the Clydeo Fund, which aims to raise awareness for rescue organizations and to encourage people to adopt abandoned animals. 

"We can get awareness out and help the shelters that are in desperate need," she told People

"They can't keep up. And all you see is that we're euthanizing innocent, beautiful, perfectly fine two-year-old dogs, or a puppy, or a litter. I can't. It's too much. It's too many."

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More