Jennifer Aniston shares special detail about her dressing room in latest post

Jennifer Aniston gave us a sweet glimpse into her life on Wednesday when eagle-eyed fans spotted the cutest picture in her dressing room.

The 55-year-old posted a picture of herself with her 'I Voted' sticker to Instagram, urging her followers to vote in the upcoming US election on November 5; but all fans could see were the framed photos of her adorable pups in the background.

Jennifer has three dogs: Clyde, Sophie, and Lord Chesterfield, whom she never fails to gush about when given the chance. They are evidently the apples of her eye, taking pride of place in her house.

In the post, Jennifer brought attention to the upcoming election and reminded her followers to go and vote.

"Hi friends, today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY," she wrote in the caption.

"Please remember that whoever you are and wherever you live, your voice matters. Your VOTE matters."

© Instagram Jennifer's post saw an adorable photo of her dogs in the background

"I know we don't agree on everything, and that is the beauty of this country, but GOOD LORD aren't you tired of this negativity towards each other? The intimidation and constant threats to those who do not think the same as the other?"

She continued: "Let's please end this era of fear, chaos and the attacks on our democracy- and vote for someone who will unite us and not continue to threaten to divide us."

"I very proudly voted for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. We are so lucky we get to VOTE and this election is in our hands!"

© Instagram The actress has three dogs; Sophie, Lord Chesterfield and Clyde

"We only have one week until Election Day so talk to your friends, your family, your neighbors and let's find our way back to each other with respect, common cause, and LOVE."

The actress has been an animal lover her whole life; she sadly lost her dog, Norman, in 2011 and Dolly in 2019.

Speaking to People in 2022, she revealed that she would adopt every animal that needed a home if it weren't for her dogs and their own comfort.

© Instagram Jennifer adopted Lord Chesterfield in October 2020

"If I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would," she told the publication. "But I have to be very sensitive to Clyde and Sophie because it's all about whether they are going to be happy."

Jennifer took her love for her dogs one step further when she wrote a book series based on her pup Clyde, called Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life; she told fans when it was released, "I could never have imagined how much joy [Clydeo] would bring to his fans and followers."

She continued: "I could not be more thrilled to be taking Clydeo and his stories to publishing, where he will hopefully inspire children and dog lovers alike with his adorable journey to find his true passion."

© Instagram The 55-year-old released a book based on her pup Clyde to raise money for rescue organizations

The book series raised money for the Clydeo Fund, which aims to raise awareness for rescue organizations and to encourage people to adopt abandoned animals.

"We can get awareness out and help the shelters that are in desperate need," she told People.

"They can't keep up. And all you see is that we're euthanizing innocent, beautiful, perfectly fine two-year-old dogs, or a puppy, or a litter. I can't. It's too much. It's too many."