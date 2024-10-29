Salma Hayek reveals daughter Valentina's exciting future plans – and it's worlds away from her famous mom

Salma Hayek opened up about her 17-year-old daughter Valentina's super impressive career plans.

During an appearance on Tuesday's edition of Today to promote her new HBO series Like Water for Chocolate, which she executive produces, Salma reveals that her daughter is planning to pursue a career in directing, but not before broadening her horizons by studying political science.

WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals daughter Valentina's exciting future plans

When asked if she encouraged her daughter to embark on a career in the film industry, the actress told hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie: "She's going her own way, there's nothing that she's doing right now. She wants to study political science, and then Film as a minor.

© Leon Bennett Salma is a proud mom to her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault

"She wants to be a director but she doesn't want to study to be a director because she said, 'It's in my blood. I want to spend time learning something more complicated,'" Salma added.

It comes just weeks after Salma marked her daughter's last birthday at home as she prepares to fly the nest. Taking to social media in September, the House of Gucci star marked her daughter's 17th birthday with a carousel of adorable snaps from her childhood.

© Getty Images Valentina hopes to pursue a career in the film industry

"My baby last birthday at home (for now)," Salma penned in the caption, adding: "I'm already having separation anxiety she makes me laugh all day, teaches me so many things, keeps me motivated, inspires in so many ways makes me want to dance sing and cook and makes life so exciting I love you sooooooooo much mi Vale."

Salma shares her daughter with her husband, French businessman, François-Henri Pinault, whom she married in Paris on Valentine's Day, 2009.

The producer is also a doting stepmom to Francois-Henri's three other children: son François, born 1998, and daughter Mathilde, born 2001, with ex-wife Dorothée Lepère; and son Augustin James Evangelista, born 2006, with ex-girlfriend Linda Evangelista.

© Getty Images Salma with her stepson Augie Evagelista and daughter Valentina

Salma previously opened up about becoming a mom in her 40s during an interview with Red magazine, revealing that her desire to have a big family was fulfilled when she became a stepmom.

"I had a child late in life. In Tale Of Tales, I identified with my character's desperate desire to have a child, and maybe feeling that you could never be happy or complete, that your life is not complete, without this," explained the star, who welcomed Valentina at 41. "I've had that yearning, that longing, and that pain. I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to.

© Getty Salma and François wed in 2009

"My body, as a miracle, had one. The huge blessing I've had is that my husband has three other children. So I have four. And they are all so different," she added.