Newly-single Ruth Langsford's approach to finding love revealed following shock divorce from Eammon Holmes

Ruth Langsford made headlines when she shared the news she and her husband of 14-years, Eamonn Holmes were getting a divorce in August.

Now, the newly-single Ruth has been seen enjoying a slew of exciting cocktail-fuelled outings surrounded by her closest girlfriends. One of them even shared some insight into how the Loose Women star has been navigating her return to the social scene.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Vanessa revealed she and Ruth "would rather igo out together and leave men out of it"

Vanessa Feltz, who split from her long-term boyfriend Ben Ofoedu last year told the MailOnline that neither she or her QVC star friend "can be bothered" to get back into dating.

"I don't know if either of us can be bothered. We'd probably rather go out together and have a laugh and leave men out of it," the broadcaster told the publication.

As for her own dating life, she added: "I'm trying my best, just put it that way. I've dip-toed in the field and we'll see what happens."

As for Ruth, the ITV star has been embracing her 'single girl winter' and making the most of her winter evenings by cooking, seeing friends and going out for walks with her number one girl, Maggie, the TV star's beloved Collie-Cross.

© Instagram Ruth Langsford said she's in her 'casserole era'

On Sunday, after heading out for a wintry mooch with her darling dog, Ruth settled in for the evening and made herself a hearty casserole.

"I've definitely entered my casserole era," she wrote, before sharing a video of herself sitting down to her wholesome meal, accompanied by a large glass of white wine - Sunday goals!

© Instagram Ruth's son Jack with their dog Maggie

Ruth and Eamonn share one son, Jack, 22, who is currently away at university. Talking about how the split has impacted her son, she told Woman & Home that she wished "happiness" for her son's future.

"When you have children, you look at them starting out in life and just want everything to be good for them, for them to be happy and to not have their hearts broken. You can't guarantee any of that, but that's what I want most for Jack."

© David M. Benett Eamonn and Ruth split in August

Ruth and Jack have an incredibly close relationship and having him head off for university was an incredibly emotional time for the QVC star.

She told Rosie Nixon on HELLO!'s A Good Place podcast: "I would say that first week of not having him at home literally felt like part of my heart had been ripped out," she explained. "I kept his bedroom door shut. I remember coming home and going into his bedroom and crying."