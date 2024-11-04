Ruth Langsford's new post-split single girl lifestyle has her thriving

This winter sees Ruth Langsford single for the first time since marrying Eamonn Holmes 14 years ago.

The TV royalty split in May of this year, and 64-year-old Ruth has been thriving since their separation, focusing on herself, her work and her fitness.

While summer is a dreamy time to be single, with pub gardens calling out for drinks with gal pals, and sun-soaked holidays perfect for living your best single life, riding solo in winter is less appealing to some.

Cold nights and dark evenings call for snuggling up at home – so it's possible Ruth might have started feeling pangs of loneliness as the winter evenings set in, but her latest post on Instagram suggests she's embracing her single girl winter!

On Sunday, Ruth took to Instagram Stories to share an insight into her day, which saw her on a leafy autumnal walk with her beloved dog Maggie. Ruth wrote: "LOVE doing this," alongside a video of herself kicking joyfully through fallen leaves.

Post-walk, Ruth hunkered down at home, making a casserole packed with leeks, carrots, onions, potatoes and chicken – talk about comfort food!

"I've definitely entered my casserole era," she wrote, before sharing a video of herself sitting down to her wholesome meal, accompanied by a large glass of white wine and the Sunday supplements – sounds like a dreamy autumn evening to us.

Comfort food

Ruth's dedication to her warming meal, along with her stroll in the great outdoors, is likely contributing to her upbeat mood, says nutritionist Charlotte Faure-Green.

"Comfort food can be the ultimate mood-booster – as humans we don't just eat for sustenance or fuel, we also derive pleasure and joy from what we consume.

"Eating something nostalgic or deeply comforting, regardless of its nutritional component, triggers dopamine in the brain, which we interpret as pleasure," she explains.

Ruth's decision to add a hearty portion of potatoes to her casserole is a wise one, says Charlotte. "Carbohydrates upregulate the creation of serotonin which is vital for feeling happy.”

Potatoes are a source of vitamin B6, which also plays a role in the production of serotonin and GABA (our calming neurotransmitter) in the brain, Charlotte says. "Studies show it reduces brain inflammation, another driver of depression."

We're impressed by Ruth's dedication to living well this winter and feel inspired to copy her casserole making this week…